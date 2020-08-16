If you’re driving along Johnson Highway, you may be surprised to come across an institution of higher education that has supported Acadiana for over 50 years. But if you stop and look around at LSU Eunice, you’ll find a college with around 3,000 students, a beautiful campus, an ever-expanding number of academic programs, championship-winning sports teams and a direct path to Louisiana’s flagship university.
“I think one of the things that makes it unique is that we’re the two-year arm of a major university system. That is very rare in the United States,” said LSU-Eunice Chancellor, Dr. Nancee Sorenson. “I like to say we’re a college-university because we have a lot of the typical community college aspects, but we have a direct pathway into LSU, as well as housing on campus. Those are things you don’t often find.”
LSUE opened in 1967 with a focus on liberal arts. As the years have passed, the academic offerings have expanded to also include healthcare fields, technical areas and STEM. Some students earn an associate’s degree at LSUE before moving into the workforce. Others spend two years as an LSUE student, then transfer to LSU in Baton Rouge or other four-year institutions in state to complete their bachelor’s degree. Sorenson said many graduates then move on to medical or dental school.
“Employers don’t care where you got your first two years of education,” said Dr. Kyle Smith, LSUE’s dean of students and associate vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment management. “A student can save tens of thousands of dollars by starting at LSUE and completing their first two years here before transferring.”
LSUE is the only school in the LSU System that has open admission, said Dr. John Hamlin, LSUE’s vice chancellor for academic affairs. That policy removes what can be a major barrier to higher education.
“We are not just a pathway. Sometimes we’re the only open door,” Hamlin said. “We can provide an environment where students can focus on their studies and get ready to transfer to a sister school and stay within that LSU brand. That’s really important to us because we’re able to help students who might not otherwise have that chance.” Any student not directly accepted to a four-year LSU campus is welcomed to attend LSUE in order to earn entrance to LSU or other system campuses.
Hamlin said some of the most popular LSUE programs include nursing, radiology, respiratory therapy and DMS, plus transfer programs in liberal arts, science and math. LSUE also offers 100% online programs in general studies, criminal justice, fire and emergency services, while medical billing and coding are also available for working adults wishing to further their education.
“Our new surgical technology program is really strong,” Sorenson said. “All LSUE allied health graduates have tremendous success in the job market. Among two-year colleges in Louisiana, we turn out the largest number of nurses every year. We have an LPN to RN program that’s been very successful.”
Sorenson said one of LSUE’s fundamental missions is to give students the opportunity to earn stackable credentials that can lead to well-paying jobs. “It doesn’t matter if you start with a certificate,” she pointed out. “That can lead to an associate’s degree, a bachelor’s degree and even a doctoral degree in certain areas.”
Smith said LSUE offers a full spectrum of student services nearly identical to that at a four-year university. Those include tutoring, a student success center, an extensive on-campus library, services for students with disabilities and more. There is also a structured Pathway to Success program for at-risk students. Currently, that program’s retention rate is equal to that of students not in the program.
“Because we’re a smaller institution, we have the capacity to build lasting personal relationships with our students,” Sorenson said. “Our classes are smaller. We don’t have huge lecture halls. The faculty want to get to know the students on a personal level. I really believe any student would benefit by starting in an environment like ours. There’s so much local and national data that show that when students start in a two-year institution like LSUE, they are more successful when they transfer to a larger school.”
Smith said LSUE leaders are also committed to creating a vibrant student life atmosphere on campus. There is an active student government organization, 20 student life organizations and a steady stream of campus activities.
Sorenson said she is especially proud of LSUE’s relatively new chapter of the Phi Beta Kappa international honor society. The chapter has already earned a five-star distinction and national recognition within the past year.
“We also had one of our faculty members start a speech and debate club last year,” Sorenson said. “Very soon after they started, they were competing toe-to-toe with students from four-year universities and winning awards at every competition. We are extremely proud of that.”
The success in academic competitions parallels the longstanding success of LSUE’s sports programs, which began with baseball and women’s basketball just over 20 years ago and has grown exponentially since then. Some significant achievements include a combined 12 national championships between the LSUE baseball and softball teams, a No. 1 national ranking this year for the baseball team, top 10 national rankings this year for the men’s and women’s soccer teams and state conference championships for men’s and women’s basketball.
In addition, Jaime Gonzales was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association women’s basketball coach of the year in April, an honor that is available to all coaches at both two- and four-year colleges.
“This is the fourth system I have worked in during my career, and for a school of this size to be nationally recognized in so many areas is really unprecedented,” Sorenson said. “I think that comes from the passion and dedication of everyone here. We’re encouraging them to be as successful as they can be. Those are great values that extend across this campus.”
Hamlin said LSUE plans to resume classes August 24 with limited class sizes, mask requirements and additional online education offerings.
“It’s going to be a challenge and we have an idea of what it will look like, but we are being flexible,” Hamlin said. “Our catchword has been “nimble”. We have to be nimble and able to pivot depending on what the circumstances are.”
