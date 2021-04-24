LSU Eunice is one of seven U.S. higher education institutions that have been selected to participate in a new Building Resiliency in Rural Communities for the Future of Work initiative.
The three-year initiative is led by Achieving The Dream, a nationwide network of more than 300 community colleges that works to help schools prepare students to be competitive in the workforce, with a particular focus on equity and institutional redesign.
“For us, this is an opportunity to redefine talent in our region and even rethink what education looks like in Louisiana – how education works,” said Dr. Jessica Jones, director of student success and lead for the new ATD initiative at LSU Eunice. “We’ve seen growing interest in micro-credentialing programs and stackable certificates. We need to adjust how we deliver instruction and think more deeply about who our students really are, or could be, and their needs in the emerging digital economy.”
The initiative will give LSUE access to databases and assessment tools to help measure the college’s performance before, during and after its involvement with the program. The first year will largely be spent on data gathering, planning and building partnerships.
“It was just an amazing feeling when we heard the news,” said LSUE Chancellor Dr. Nancee Sorenson. “For LSUE to be on this national stage is an incredible opportunity for us as a rural, two-year university college. We are perfectly poised here in Acadiana to be a part of this national initiative.”
In addition, the initiative will allow LSUE to expand its partnerships with local schools. Currently, the college is working with Jobs for American Graduates (JAG) and has placed 47 students from Evangeline Parish into a program where they can earn an industry-based credential, a high school diploma and a $1,900 stipend.
“These are at-risk youth who may potentially be considering dropping out of school,” said Lacye Hamilton, LSUE’s director of workforce innovation and continuing education. “They now have the opportunity to work with local information technology companies and business leaders. This allows them to have a direct pipeline to employment or an additional degree or certification. They are also learning how to interact with customers and business owners. It’s a well-balanced way to show these kids that they can be professionals and great citizens.”
Hamilton said LSUE hopes to create similar relationships through JAG with other schools in the future.
LSUE has long been well-known for its high graduation rate and placement rates in its Nursing and Allied Health programs. Officials hope the new initiative will allow them to continue to grow these programs while also expanding LSUE offerings in other industries as well, particularly technology-related businesses and agriculture.
Officials also said the initiative could be a major step to assist economic development in parishes such as Acadia, Evangeline and St. Landry. Most LSUE students are from those areas, where the poverty rates run between 22 percent and 28 percent.
“The equity piece is huge,” Sorenson said. “That means serving populations that are historically under-served or at-risk, as well as adults who are returning to school. It’s essential that we have these classes, services and training available here so that folks don’t have to drive to other areas to get a quality education. I think what this means for our area is our citizens will have the skill sets to move into higher-paying jobs, which is transformational for families and fantastic for regional employers because they have a qualified workforce right here.”
The new initiative is funded by the Cognizant U.S. Foundation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Walmart and others.
LSU Eunice is part of the overall LSU System and is its only two-year institution. The campus is located at 2048 Johnson Highway in Eunice. For more information on its academic programs, visit www.lsue.edu.