Louisiana State University Eunice (LSUE) is making significant strides to improve student success and retention through a series of initiatives and is offering more support to students even before they begin classes.
Under the leadership of Dr. John Hamlin, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs & Provost, LSUE has reorganized its student support services. In particular, the Student Success Center was placed under the umbrella of Academic Affairs to better align students’ day-to-day support with their academic goals. Now, a team of dedicated advisors guide LSUE students through their first 24 hours of college credit. These advisors specialize in different academic pathways, providing students tailored guidance based on their chosen majors and careers.
Cassie Jobe-Ganucheau, LSUE’s Executive Director of Library and Student Support Services, added that the college has also implemented pre-advising to give proactive support to students when they are still in high school. This means advisors work closely with students during their senior year to gather all necessary documentation to complete enrollment, make sure they are placed in appropriate classes, and have access to financial aid information.
“They’ve started coming to us as early as January of their senior year to start that communication,” Jobe-Ganucheau said. “We talk to them a lot about their career plans, whether they will transfer after two years, and what their academic goals are. To ensure students reach those goals, a degree plan is then developed so students start on track and stay on track.”
In addition, Jobe-Ganucheau said LSUE has implemented peer mentorship programs in which more experienced students reach out to freshmen or those new to college life to provide support and information on available resources. Tutoring services have also been expanded with the use of both peers and faculty members to assist struggling students in areas such as math, English, and the sciences.
“Having the faculty now assist with tutoring has been a major benefit,” Jobe-Ganucheau said. “The students have a chance to receive that faculty member’s expertise in an area where they are having a hard time.”
LSUE has also begun using a new software system that lets faculty identify students who may be struggling academically. Faculty members can now raise alerts when students seem to be falling behind, missing class, or receiving lower test scores. Those alerts lead to more communication between the student and LSUE faculty and staff to address any issues – an intentional approach to ensure that no student falls through the cracks.
“It’s a big transition from high school to college, and it can be intimidating to go to a faculty member’s office if you are having a hard time,” Jobe-Ganucheau said. “Between the faculty alerts and the tutoring, we’re creating ways to remove that barrier and have conversations on a neutral ground so they can be comfortable and discuss any challenges they are having.”
LSUE’s commitment to student success extends beyond academia. The college has partnered with Acadiana Workforce Solutions to offer resume-building workshops, interview preparation sessions, and career expos to give students career development opportunities and prepare them for life after graduation. In addition, students now have access to free online micro-credentials in different areas of digital literacy. Students who successfully earn credentials receive badges to display on platforms like LinkedIn, which can make them more attractive job candidates and improve networking possibilities.
Since these enhancements began in January 2022, LSUE has seen proof of how they are making an impact. Over the past year, student success has improved by more than 5%. Retention numbers are improving, with students completing two-year degrees at higher rates.
“It’s really become a holistic experience for students, especially in that first year,” Hamlin said. “All of this was created based on an understanding of what we needed to do to improve student outcomes. We knew our model needed to be updated to continue to graduate more students. By enhancing the support network we provide, we’ve already seen improved success and expect to see even more of that as time goes on.”
LSUE offers associate degrees and academic coursework in multiple disciplines, including allied health, business, technology, arts, and sciences. In addition to coursework, its Undergraduate Research Summer Institute provides students with opportunities to conduct research projects with faculty members. Visit www.lsue.edu for more information.