It’s been quite the start to 2021 at Moncus Park.
Construction is taking place on a playground, interactive water feature, treehouse, Veterans Memorial, dog park, amphitheater, walking trails and more. The longtime Farmers Market continues to draw hundreds of patrons each Saturday morning and increased interest from local vendors. Plans are in the works for a large scale, multi-day Christmas in the Park festival this December.
Meanwhile, JP MacFadyen will transition this summer into his new role as the Park’s Executive Director. Longtime Executive Director Elizabeth “EB” Brooks will remain with the Park in a new role as Founder.
“It’s exciting and it’s humbling,” said MacFadyen, who has served as the Park’s operations director for two years. “To follow in EB’s footsteps is a big deal. When I took the job of operations director, it was never my intent to become the executive director, so it’s humbling on lots of different fronts. There’s a lot of responsibility because this is for the community and the people. I know the expectations are high.”
The property, formerly known as the UL Horse Farm, began drawing more attention in the mid-2000s when developers eyed the land. Brooks and another then-UL student led a campaign that resulted in former Lafayette Mayor-President Joey Durel securing city funding in 2012 to purchase the land from UL for $6.8 million, with the goal of creating a world-class public park.
Over the years, city leaders have gathered opinions from thousands of Lafayette residents about their ideas for the park through surveys, meetings and more. The Lafayette City-Parish Council approved a master plan in 2014, and extensive fundraising and organizational efforts have been taking place ever since.
With construction well under way, a large part of MacFadyen’s new responsibilities will include overseeing the ongoing construction of numerous new features that are all designed to be inclusive for everyone and pay homage to both South Louisiana and the Park’s own history.
For example, the playground, water feature and treehouse will all be located adjacent to each other in the front portion of the Park with a swamp theme. The bubblers on the splash pad will be in the shape of cypress tree knees. Kids will be able to climb inside the 25-foot alligator replica water feature. There will be rubber surfacing in custom colors that reflect the area’s natural landscape.
MacFadyen added that the treehouse will include elements from the iconic red barn that was torn down in recent months because of its poor condition, including the cupola, tin and red cypress siding.
Another key feature will be the Veteran’s Memorial. MacFadyen said this will include 12 historic markers representing major conflicts, plus an American flag and flags representing each service branch. Community members continue to purchase $100 paver bricks that will be installed at the memorial with the names of local veterans inscribed on each.
“We’re proud to honor those who have served and their families,” MacFadyen said. “That feature has actually been designed by veterans and they continue to help sell bricks and raise funds for it. I see it as this hyper-focused community project that’s inside the bigger community project of Moncus Park.”
Since the 100-acre property gained widespread community attention beginning in 2005 with the Save The Horse Farm campaign, many have discussed how to balance community assets and growth with keeping portions of the property in a more natural state. MacFadyen said the projects strike that balance, with plenty of opportunities for both engagement and solitude.
“I kind of look at it as the front 50 acres and the back 50 acres,” he said. “The front portion will be more developed, but even inside of that, the large majority of it will still be open space. There will be plenty of areas to hang out with friends and not feel like you are in the play zone. For the back portion, the long-term plan is a more contemplative, quiet space with a pond, small pavilion and sculpture garden. But even without those elements, it’s really a space for prayer or quiet time.”
MacFadyen said he knows many in Lafayette are ready to see the new features take shape, but he’s thankful for their continuing patience and support.
“I think it’s a testament to the community that people recognize this is such a gem,” he said. “When you talk about 100 acres in the middle of the city, how could you not get excited about it? We’re taking the long view that this is for our generation, our kids and their kids.”
For updates and more information on the Park, visit www.moncuspark.org.
FAQ: Everything You Need to Know About Moncus Park
What is Moncus Park? How would you describe it to someone who is unfamiliar with it?
Located in the heart of Acadiana, Moncus Park is a beautiful 100-acre property featuring forested ravines, wetland ponds, gardens, landscapes, and other world-class park features that are currently being constructed.
When are all amenities at the park expected to be complete and open to the public?
All amenities including the Dog Park, Walking Trails/Promenade, Veterans Memorial, Amphitheater, Interactive Water Feature, Inclusive Playground, Treehouse, Restrooms, and parking will be completed by the end of 2021, weather permitting, and open to the public shortly after.
What if I just want to enjoy the green space and not participate in an event? Where and how can I do that at Moncus Park?
We recommend visiting the Great Lawn, Picnic Beach, Hammock Groves, the Amphitheater Lawn, Oak Alley, Blakewood Oaks, or Lake Reaux for a passive park experience. Hiking and exploring throughout the wooded ravines in the back 50 acres of Moncus Park is also an option for nature-lovers.
What safety measures are in place at the park?
Moncus Park is in compliance with CDC guidelines in regard to sanitation and healthy park patron practices. Upon opening, the Park will be well-lit with set hours from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm. Moncus Park will have evening and overnight security daily on park property. The Park will also work with local law enforcement to ensure proper security for large-scale events.
Why is it called Moncus Park?
In May 2016, Moncus Park was announced as the new name of the park in appreciation for the very generous gift from Mr. James Devin Moncus, a philanthropist in the Acadiana community.
How can I support the park’s continued development, financially or otherwise?
Annual gifts like our membership program help sustain long-term initiatives to maintain Moncus Park, such as planting trees, cleanup, managing volunteers, and more. Additionally, there are many ways to leave your mark in the Park, such as purchasing personalized brick pavers and boardwalk boards or by supporting ongoing campaigns and programs. To learn more about these options visit www.moncuspark.org/donate.
Additionally, if you are passionate about Moncus Park, join us and be a part of something historic by volunteering to support Acadiana’s world-class park. Volunteers are an important part of the Moncus Park community and make a dramatic difference by helping with both park preservation and supporting the park’s programs and events. To get involved visit www.moncuspark.org/volunteer.
How can I find out more about the park?
Visit www.moncuspark.org or follow us on any of the social media platforms.
The People: 2021 Moncus Park Board and Staff
Board Members
Lenny Lemoine, Co-Chair, The Lemoine Company, LLC
Richard Spoon, Co-Chair, ArchPoint Consulting
Dean Cole, Esq., Vice-Chair, NeunerPate
Payton S. John, Secretary, Community Leader
Rodney L. Savoy, Treasurer, RR Company
Kimberly Bishop, Community Leader
Stanley B. Blackstone, APLC, Attorney at Law
E. Paul Breaux, III, MD, General Surgeon
Jennifer Jones Clowers, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Joey Durel, Former Mayor-President of Lafayette
Daniel E. Gilder, CPA, Daniel E. Gilder & Associates
Randy K. Haynie, Haynie & Associates
Stuart Johnson, Asst. Secretary for the Office of State Parks (Ret.)
David Laborde, Laborde Earles
Phyllis Coleman Mouton, Community Leader
Jerry Q. Prejean, IBERIABANK Private Client Group
Jady Regard, Cane River Pecan Company
Jacob Roberie, CPA, Darnall Sikes & Frederick
William W. Rucks, V, Rucks Investments
Staff Members
Elizabeth 'EB' Brooks, Executive Director
JP MacFadyen, Operations Director
Chelsey Roberie, Office Manager
Mark Hernandez, Grounds Manager
Avery Comeaux, Membership & Database Manager
Mary Allie Hebert, Marketing Strategist
Nicholas Moss, Operations & Outreach Assistant
Susan LeBlanc, Bookkeeper
Hayden Gunther, Groundskeeper
Matthew Boutte, Groundskeeper