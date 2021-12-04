Moncus Park is preparing to kick off a months-long opening season with a 12-night holiday event, free community programming and the gradual unveiling of brand-new features and amenities.
It begins with Christmas in the Park, which runs from December 16 to December 29, except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The event will include live music, children’s activities, local art and food, visits from Santa, a holiday shopping market and much more. Volunteers are still needed and will receive free admission! To become a volunteer visit www.moncuspark.org/christmas for information.
Those events will lead into Moncus Park’s official opening on January 1.
“Our newest features will still be under construction, but as each is completed, we’ll have a small community celebration,” said Mary Allie Hebert, Marketing Strategist for Moncus Park. “Additionally, we are planning to have a grand finale for the community in the spring once everything is complete.”
Moncus Park will begin offering free community programming in January centered on three core pillars: arts and culture, health and wellness, and environmental education. The Park has partnered with multiple community organizations to offer a slate of classes and events. Schedules and more details will be released in the coming weeks, but some events will focus on wellness, fitness, music, theater, horticulture, painting and more.
“The Park’s activities are designed to enrich and inspire the lives of our local community. Park guests will be able to come and participate in various activities. Check out our schedule to decide which ones interest you,” said Heather Twichell, Events and Programming Director.
Community support is critical in making sure Moncus Park remains viable for years to come. As an independent, nonprofit park, it does not receive local tax dollars for maintenance, operations, or community programming and it is not included in the local government’s annual budget. Rather, Moncus Park’s entire operations are funded by general donations and memberships.
“There are so many wonderfully distinct and exceptional aspects about a park like this, and in order to maintain it and ensure its success moving forward, the operational expenses will be significant,” said JP MacFadyen, Moncus Park’s executive director. “It will most certainly take a village, and that village is all of us. This park is the first of its kind in Acadiana, and we must not only celebrate its uniqueness but pledge to help sustain it. What better legacy to leave behind for our children and their children?”
There are many ways for people to become involved with Moncus Park including volunteering, becoming a member, attending events, or donating.
Multiple annual membership tiers are available, and members receive various perks such as Moncus Park newsletters, discounts on park merchandise, discount codes for ticketed events, and private park tours. Financial donations are appreciated and are accepted year-round from both individuals and organizations.
For more details on how to support the park, visit www.moncuspark.org/support.
Moncus Park encompasses approximately 100 acres located off of Johnston Street in Lafayette and was previously known as the UL Horse Farm. Thanks to grassroots support and collaboration among numerous partners, the property has become a unique greenspace for all to enjoy. With new features, amenities, and events, organizers said this phase of Moncus Park is incredibly exciting.
“This community has been involved every step of the way, and that must stay true in the weeks, months and years to come in order to maintain and enhance this beautiful natural landscape for its enjoyment now and for future generations,” they said. “Moncus Park is a park for all, powered by all, and donors make this community-supported park grow and thrive.”
For more information, visit www.moncuspark.org.