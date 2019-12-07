oil center old st. nick

OLD ST. NICK BY VIETRI!  | PRICES VARY

PIECES OF EIGHT | www.piecesofeightgifts.com

902 Coolidge Blvd | 337-232-8827

Think local this holiday season. By shopping and dining in Lafayette's Oil Center, you can support locally owned businesses.

LAF MOM TRAIN 1208 small.jpg

JUMBO WOODEN STACKING TRAIN | $39

LAFAYETTE MOMS & BABIES | www.lafmoms.com

1116 Coolidge Blvd, Ste C | 337-400-1815
Antoinis.Cappuccino.png

EGGNOG CAPPUCCINO

Eggnog Cappuccino - Available in Regular and Decaf, and made with Italian espresso throughout the month of December.

ANTONI’S ITALIAN CAFE | www.antonisitaliancafe.com

1118 Coolidge Suite A | 337-232-8384
AntonisGC.png

GIFT CERTIFICATES

Gift Certificates in any amount. Get a $10 gift card for every $50 gift card purchased November 29th-December 21st.

ANTONI’S ITALIAN CAFE | www.antonisitaliancafe.com

1118 Coolidge Suite A | 337-232-8384
FF Sandal.jpg

WOMEN’S OOLALA SANDAL BY OOFOS | $59.95

Reduces stress on the feet and lightweight.

GEAUX RUN BY FLEET FEET | www.fleetfeetgeauxrun.com

906 Harding Street | 337-706-8763
K Knife 2.png

ZWILLING PRO 7” ROCKING SANTOKU | Was $134.99; Now $49.99

THE KITCHENARY | www.thekitchenary.net

456 Heymann Blvd | 337-264-1037
