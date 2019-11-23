Lafayette's Oil Center shops and restaurants are ready to help with your holiday shopping and entertaining. Support local businesses by visiting these merchants.

P8 Ornament 2.png

COLLECTIBLE ORNAMENTS BY CHRISTOPHER RADKO

Santa Wrapper $66

PIECES OF EIGHT | www.piecesofeightgifts.com

902 Coolidge Blvd | 337-232-8827
P8 Ornament 1.png

COLLECTIBLE ORNAMENTS BY CHRISTOPHER RADKO

Fleur de lis $63

PIECES OF EIGHT | www.piecesofeightgifts.com

902 Coolidge Blvd | 337-232-8827
Kitchenary 1124 Sauce Pan Small.jpg

LE CREUSET 2 1/4 QT SIGNATURE SAUCE PAN | WAS $ 220, NOW $ 120

THE KITCHENARY | www.thekitchenary.net 456 Heymann Blvd. | 337-264-1037
Cloudstratus 1.png
Cloudstratus 2.png

CLOUDSTRATUS | $169.99

Performance shoe for maximum cushioning.

GEAUX RUN BY FLEET FEET | www.fleetfeetgeauxrun.com

337-706-8763

906 Harding Street
ACA.MomsBabies111819

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS WOODEN ADVENT CALENDAR | $19

LAFAYETTE MOMS & BABIES

1116 Coolidge Blvd, Ste C

337-400-1815

www.lafmoms.com
Antoni's

Enjoy your favorite Antoni’s menu items catered in our private dining room for groups of 30 or less.

ANTONI’S ITALIAN CAFE | www.antonisitaliancafe.com

1118 Coolidge Suite A | 337-232-8384
