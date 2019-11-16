Think local this holiday season. By shopping and dining in Lafayette's Oil Center, you can support locally businesses.

GARMIN FORERUNNER 45S | $199.99

A RUNNING WATCH THAT WON’T WEIGH YOU DOWN – Forerunner 45S is the smaller sized GPS running watch with all the running-related features you need in a sleek, lightweight smartwatch you’ll want to wear all day and night.

GEAUX RUN BY FLEET FEET | www.fleetfeetgeauxrun.com

906 Harding Street | 337-706-8763

Enjoy your favorite Antoni’s menu items catered in our private dining room for groups of 30 or less.

ANTONI’S ITALIAN CAFE | www.antonisitaliancafe.com

1118 Coolidge Suite A | 337-232-8384

LE CREUSET 10 1/4” SIGNATURE SKILLET | $170 $100

THE KITCHENARY | www.thekitchenary.net

456 Heymann Blvd | 337-264-1037

PETIT AMI SANTA DRESS AND LONGALL | $39.99

LAFAYETTE MOMS & BABIES | www.lafmoms.com

1116 Coolidge Blvd, Ste C | 337-400-1815

CLASSICAL ADVENT CALENDAR | $35

Classical Advent Calendar comes with 25 beautiful cards that sit on the brass easel provided.

PIECES OF EIGHT | www.piecesofeightgifts.com

902 Coolidge Street | 337-232-8827

