Kerry Maggard was feeling good. She’s always exercised regularly and eaten a healthy diet. She and her husband, Bryan, were heavily involved in the community since Bryan was named the University of Louisiana at Lafayette athletics director in 2017.
In September 2018, Kerry Maggard went to her doctors for regular annual exams. All tests came back clean. A month later, she discovered a lump in one of her breasts during a routine self-exam. A few weeks later, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“It’s kind of like getting hit by a truck,” she said. “It was not on my radar at all. It just came out of the blue. It honestly hit pretty hard.”
Maggard wasn’t alone. According to the National Breast Cancer Coalition, more than 75 percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of the disease.
Less than two weeks after being diagnosed, Maggard underwent surgery. Doctors determined her cancer was at Stage One and had not spread elsewhere. After surgery, Maggard went through 20 rounds of radiation. Those were completed in January 2019, and Maggard has been cancer-free ever since.
“It was a physical endurance test, but probably more than that, it continues to be a mental mountain to navigate,” she said. “I feel good. I still have check-ups every two or three months. The anxiety rises before each appointment and each test, but I’m hoping that the more we move forward, I’ll be able to manage that a little better.”
Kerry credited her husband with being a source of strength throughout the ordeal.
“When I was at some of my weakest moments, that’s when he would take over again, really just research, make a plan, move ahead and encourage me,” she told The Acadiana Advocate in July.
Although the Maggards were still relative newcomers to Lafayette, the support from UL and the community at large was significant in helping deal with the surprise diagnosis.
“The university, Bryan’s staff and everyone just really embraced us and lifted us up immediately in prayer,” she said. “The outpouring of love and support was a huge part of helping us see the blessings that come from traveling a path like this. Just seeing the goodness in people all around us was really heartwarming.”
In the year since her diagnosis, Maggard has committed herself to becoming a public advocate for early cancer detection. Bryan Maggard has also spoken out publicly in support of breast cancer survivors and their families. He’s even wearing something pink every day in October to help raise awareness.
Kerry also encourages everyone to follow their instincts if they feel something is off, even if initial tests say otherwise.
“If I had not pursued getting the lump diagnosed, we’d probably be dealing with a much different scenario,” she said. “If you think something is wrong, have it checked. I also can’t say enough about the nurse who took my first phone call. I told her I had had a clear mammogram, yet I found something. Instead of dismissing what I was saying, she brought me in. I’m forever grateful for that.”