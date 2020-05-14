Opelousas Catholic School students, faculty and staff are committed to living its mission. That mission is clear: to know, love and serve God; be kind and respectful to one another and to use their God-given gifts to achieve spiritual, academic and physical success.
“Our administration and staff does an outstanding job incorporating God in daily classroom lessons, strengthening faith and promoting service ABOVE self at every opportunity,” said Kathy Hebert, the school’s director of advancement.
In recent months, the OCS family has embarked on many acts of community service, several of which include participants from pre-kindergarten through high school. Here are some examples of that work:
Annual Service/Retreat Day, Weekly Visits and Blood Drives
Several years ago, OCS initiated an annual Senior-Freshman Community Service Day, with seniors serving as mentors.
“The day begins with breakfast and prayer, and then groups set off to at least five places in our community to do manual labor, such as landscaping, painting, cleaning, repairing, etc.,” said John Braham, the Opelousas Catholic campus minister.
This year, students served at the Michel Prudhomme Home in Opelousas, the Men’s Refinery Mission, Hope for Opelousas, Vieux Village and Arc of Acadiana in Grand Coteau. After working for six to eight hours, both classes returned to school that evening for a retreat led by the senior class.
In addition, OCS juniors and sophomores visit the nearby Prompt Succor Nursing Home each week as part of their theology program. Prior to restrictions instituted as a result of COVID-19, students visited nursing home residents to play board games, bingo and cards. Other activities include music time and Zumba dancing.
High school students of eligible age, plus family and friends, are invited to participate in the approximately four blood drives Opelousas Catholic holds each year. This year, only three drives were held because of the coronavirus. Thirty-seven units of blood were donated in those drives.
“Depending on the number of units collected, Life Share Blood Center gives a $500 scholarship to a student who gives blood regularly, which is a nice blessing,” Braham said.
Art Projects for the Community
Art II students at Opelousas Catholic get real world experience as professional artists while working on community projects. Art teacher Cindy Pitre is an advertising art director, so she is always eager to show her students that art can be a viable career option. Each year, her class begins by scheduling “jobs” that have been booked with Pitre.
“Some projects are small, like refurbishing historical markers, repairing broken statues around school, helping the drama club with sets or painting banners and signs for school events, but some community projects can be as large as 10 feet by 40 feet,” Pitre said.
Recurring art projects include researching, designing and hand-painting family crests for “Voices of the Past” Cemetery Tours; advertising, sets, props and makeup for Opelousas Little Theatre and sets and props on the Heymann stage for Hebert Dancentre.
Recently, the Office of Tourism’s Main Street Project and the Tricentennial Art Group partnered with OC Art I and Art II classes to revitalize historic downtown Opelousas. Through this partnership, student art was commissioned and displayed in buildings from Main Street to Court Street and beyond.
“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Art I, II and Fine Arts Survey students have been using recycled materials to generate innovative works of art,” Pitre said. “Like many creative minds during this quarantine, they have discovered that the artist MUST create.”
Students Emily Dupre and Violet Sebastien (with the help of her brother, Art I student Jack Sebastien) have been commissioned by Tricentennial Art Group to produce Quarantine Art COVID 19 for the City of Opelousas. As soon as the stay-at-home order is lifted, the pieces and work created by other students will be installed downtown.
These students are continuing the OC Art Studio reputation of designing and producing excellent art. Several of Pitre’s students have become professional artists and work as graphic designers, architects, computer animators, museum educators, dancers, actors and art teachers around the country.
Toy Drive by Junior Beta Club
The annual OC Toy Drive, in conjunction with the St. Landry Catholic Daughters, is a major project for the Junior Beta Club. This project allows them to fulfill the Beta motto of leading by serving others, while also helping students grow spiritually.
This past holiday season, Opelousas Catholic families and supporters donated more than 1,500 toys for needy children in the community.
But that’s just one way Junior Beta Club members provide help.
“Last spring, our club chose to support Hope for Opelousas as our major philanthropy project. Students collected money to help this organization achieve their mission, which is focused on community development through educational support of youngsters in the area,” said Sara Cart, Junior Beta Club faculty co-sponsor. “We also participate in the Louisiana State Junior Beta Philanthropy project each year. Funds for these projects stay in our community. OC Junior Beta Club strives to support others during times of need, and we look forward to serving our community next school year!”
Food Drive by Cathletes
After the OC Cathletes brainstormed about how to give back, President Maci Bergeron and Vice President Olivia Lormand spearheaded a canned goods drive at the school to help with the Food for Families food drive. Thanks to the generosity of the OCS family, the Cathletes were able to donate three trailer loads of food items to local families this past holiday season.
“Food Net complimented our Cathletes by saying that they had never seen a donation as large as ours,” said Cathletes Faculty Sponsor Will Pitre.
Baby Shower to benefit Desormeaux Foundation
In keeping with the theme of community during Catholic Schools Week, students and faculty brought in donations for the Desormeaux Foundation of Lafayette. The shower resulted in the donations of 230 packs of diapers, 142 packs of wipes, 35 sets of pacifiers, 42 packages of bottles, 51 onesies, 29 bottles of shampoo/body wash and 14 diaper bags.
“The Foundation was grateful for the generosity of OC students and faculty, and it was a great way to kick off Catholic Schools Week with this act of community service,” said faculty sponsor Brittany Wagley.
In addition, the school also had a Coat, Glove and Blanket Drive led by the High School Senate to assist the St. Landry United Way in collecting these items for the needy before the winter.
COVID-19 Test Site
“Even when we are following the stay at home orders during the pandemic, we are still serving our community,” said OC Principal Marty Heintz. “Our school is located right across the street from Opelousas General Health System, and we were contacted by the hospital to see if they could use our driveway as a drive-through testing site for those who needed testing for the virus. In an effort to help the hospital and due to our logical location for them, OCS agreed to provide this assistance after getting the approval of Diocesan officials.”