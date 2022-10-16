Kelly Hicks was going through her normal Sunday routine in the spring of 2021 when she noticed her body had changed. One nipple appeared inverted and a self-exam revealed two hard masses in one of her breasts.
Although Hicks was in her early 30s with no family history of breast cancer, she knew she needed to take action. She called her gynecologist the next day and scheduled an appointment. That ultimately led to a mammogram and ultrasound at Our Lady of Lourdes Breast Center. The tests revealed that Hicks had breast cancer in three separate masses.
“I was the first one in my family to have breast cancer, so we were definitely taken aback,” Hicks said. “To this day, my mom still wonders how it happened because there was literally no family history of it. It just shows that it can really happen to anyone.”
Upon receiving the diagnosis, Hicks embarked on a months-long journey of chemotherapy, a mastectomy and radiation. Today, Hicks is officially considered cancer-free, but it’s a positive outcome that may not have been possible if she hadn’t noticed that something was amiss with her body and took immediate steps to get answers.
“You can get a yearly physical, but your situation can change in a matter of weeks or even days,” Hicks said. “I felt like I knew my own body and I knew deep down something was going on. It wasn’t just a bruise or something minor. If I had ignored those lumps and decided not to get them checked out, that would have been the worst decision of my life.”
Dr. Akshjot Puri, who specializes in hematology and oncology at Our Lady of Lourdes JD Moncus Cancer Center, said all women should begin receiving annual mammograms at age 40. For younger women like Hicks, mammograms usually are not administered unless the patient’s medical history calls for it. However, Dr. Puri said regular self-exams are crucial for all women regardless of their age or background.
“If you see something that is a red flag, it needs attention immediately,” Dr. Puri said. “Women should look for hard masses, changes in their skin or changes in their nipple. All of these mean you should get a mammogram immediately. I’ve seen so many women who have not sought attention right away. Once they do come to us, the disease has progressed quite a bit. The longer someone waits, the more problematic their situation becomes.”
Dr. Puri said she believes there are many reasons why women may avoid bringing up concerns to their doctors. Some put their own health on the back burner while they care for others. In other cases, there is an intense fear about a possible cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment.
“I think many people don’t realize that we have come a very long way in terms of breast cancer treatment. It is so sophisticated now,” Dr. Puri said. “It’s no longer a one-size-fits-all process. The treatment now is more individualized and tailored to women and the type of cancer they have. We also have new drugs that are approved almost every year as well as oral treatments. Today, living for years or decades after a breast cancer diagnosis is absolutely possible.”
Although Hicks had several moments of fear and anxiety, she said the support of the Lourdes team was crucial to her successful treatment and ultimate recovery.
“Hands down, the best decision I could have made was doing everything through Lourdes,” she said. “I could not be more pleased with the team that I had. People asked me if I thought about going to New Orleans or Houston, but I never once doubted that I was in great hands right here at Lourdes in Lafayette. They were always positive and informative and answered all of my questions. I never thought about going anywhere else.”
Dr. Puri said the Lourdes team understands that patients are on an emotionally challenging journey and encourages them to seek out support from family, friends and survivors. In addition, Dr. Puri said Lourdes physicians encourage patients to ask questions and stay informed about their care, since such answers can help alleviate anxiety.
“I’ve seen patients become more confident and peaceful once they have more knowledge about their disease and possible outcomes,” she said. “Just being more educated can make a big difference.”
The risk for breast cancer increases for women over age 40. Other factors, such as family history, diet and personal habits like nicotine product use, can directly affect your individual risk. Prevention and early detection are key to ensuring you are living your best life. Mammograms are just a few minutes for a lifetime. Make a commitment to yourself and take time to squeeze it in. For more information or to schedule an appointment at Our Lady of Lourdes Breast Center call (337) 470-SCAN (7226).