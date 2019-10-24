In September 2018, Brandi Alban was having a normal day. The Carencro resident and stay-at-home mom of three had been working in her yard. When she went inside to take a shower, she noticed a tiny amount of discharge from one of her breasts.
Alban might have ignored it, except for the fact that her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 44. Doctors had long told Alban and her two sisters that they were at a higher risk for the disease, and Alban had begun having mammograms earlier than usual to monitor for any abnormalities.
When Alban saw her doctor in November 2018, she mentioned the discharge. That led to a mammogram, earlier than scheduled, as well as an ultrasound. While the mammogram was clear, the ultrasound showed a haziness that concerned doctors. A biopsy and further tests showed Alban had atypical ductal hyperplasia, a marker that is referred to as “pre-cancer.”
“I was so grateful and thankful to God that the discharge showed up, because that’s what led me to search it out,” Alban said. “Two doctors didn’t feel anything, because there was no lump or anything to feel. If I would have waited for the imaging, God only knows what it would have turned out to be.”
Because Alban had a greater than 50 percent chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer, doctors recommended a preventative mastectomy. After much thought and prayer, Alban decided to move forward with the procedure.
“To me, that was just a little too close for comfort,” she said. “I didn’t want my children to have to see what I saw with my mom going through chemo and radiation. That was a hard thing to see. I knew that if I had the ability to prevent my children from seeing that, I wanted to do it.”
At first, Alban thought she would need artificial implants after the procedure. She wasn’t comfortable with that idea, especially because she tries to incorporate as many natural products and methods into her lifestyle as possible. Through her own research, she discovered DIEP flap surgery, in which doctors use abdominal tissue for the breast reconstruction.
While one doctor told Alban she was not a good candidate for the procedure, Dr. Sarosh Zafar, plastic and reconstructive surgeon with Lourdes Physician Group, felt confident that she could perform the procedure on Alban successfully.
“Talking to her was like a breath of fresh air. She was so kind and compassionate,” Alban said. “She talked with me for almost an hour. She knew I was passionate about not having anything artificial, and she really felt like it was possible and the outcome would be good. This isn’t an easy decision to make, but having her behind me was a big help.”
Alban ultimately had surgery on April 8, 2019. Dr. Shauna Grisby performed the mastectomy. Dr. Zafar, the only fellowship-trained microvascular surgeon in Lafayette, performed the reconstruction. Since then, Alban has recuperated well, and her recovery went ahead of schedule. She will have a small outpatient procedure later this year to revise an incision, but is back to all normal activities.
“Obviously, my body will never be exactly the same, and I’m okay with that,” Alban said. “I look at my scars now, and I can honestly say they represent the journey I have walked and what God has done in my life. I think this experience is going to be used for good.”