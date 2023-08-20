When Jamie Guilbeaux arrived at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital this summer for her daughter’s birth, she wasn’t sure what she was walking into. It would be her first birth, and aside from normal nerves, she had been told she might not be able to have a natural delivery. But, as soon as she walked in around 5 a.m. one morning, Guilbeaux knew she was in good hands.
“The nurses and staff walked through the labor process with me and explained my options. They made it really clear that I was in complete control and it was my labor,” Guilbeaux said. “Anytime I told them I needed something, they responded really quickly. They totally understood that I didn’t want to slow labor down. I was ready to have my girl with me.”
When the time came to push, Guilbeaux was grateful that the hospital staff allowed her husband Derek to be by her side when their daughter Anniston was born.
“He really enjoyed being a part of the push team and getting to play a role in bringing her into the world,” Guilbeaux said. “That was a really special moment for our family. It was calm and exciting all at the same time. If I could have envisioned a perfect labor, this would have been it.”
The personalized care that Guilbeaux received is built into the culture of Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital and is a main reason it was recently recognized by Newsweek magazine as one of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2023, the only facility of its kind in Lafayette. The hospital is among 159 in the nation and only four others in the state that earned five-ribbons which places them in the top echelon for providing the highest quality maternal care. The Newsweek rankings were determined by a nationwide online survey of more than 10,000 health care professionals and hospital managers, medical key performance indicators relevant to maternity care, and results from patient satisfaction surveys.
Lauren Vaughn, a registered nurse at the hospital who was a part of Guilbeaux’s care team, said the national recognition is validation that the staff is approaching patient care the right way. But, it’s also not surprising to Vaughn, given that she has seen every nurse and staff member put their “heart and soul” into caring for patients and families.
“Communication is one of the most important things,” Vaughn said. “Our eyes are continually on the patients and we’re always talking to the doctors about anything we see that’s changing. Someone is in their room at least every 30 minutes, so it’s a constant cycle of seeing the patient, making sure we know what they need and communicating to the rest of the team.”
Guilbeaux agreed, noting that she never felt alone during the labor and delivery process and that her care team empowered her by letting her decide on matters such as how much pain medication she wanted and if she had preferences for the baby’s umbilical cord. She saw first-hand how the staff shared that information with each other to keep everyone on the same page. And, the communication didn’t stop once Guilbeaux and her newborn daughter were discharged.
“Breastfeeding was the scariest thing in the world to me, but the lactation consultant at the hospital has been amazing,” she said. “While I was in the hospital, I called her a few times just for reassurance, and she’s been incredible. It feels like she’s a family member.”
Vaughn said that type of long-term approach to patients and their entire families helps set Women’s & Children’s apart.
“IIt’s important to us to advocate for each of our patients,” she said. “We keep them and their families involved every step of the way and speak up for their needs. It’s a whole family approach. We want people to feel comfortable with us and have a positive experience.”
Since Guilbeaux and her family live just a few miles away from the hospital, she also feels confident that they can receive immediate medical care should the need arise without having to travel outside of Lafayette.
“As a first-time mom, it definitely gives me comfort and confidence to know that the experts are right there if we need something,” she said. “They have doctors and specialists who can handle anything, so we know everything is in one place. ”
Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital is one of the largest birthing centers in the state and has an array of health services focused on women and children. Pregnancy is an exciting time and we understand that there are many questions surrounding pregnancy health, support and delivery options. Patients can feel confident that Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital will be with them every step of their pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum care. We are home to Acadiana’s only Level III Surgical NICU and the area’s only Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. We provide a full spectrum of comprehensive pediatric services with access to more than 300 specialists. Visit LourdesRMC.com/expecting to learn more.