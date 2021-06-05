When “Ma-Mom” Celina Richard began selling homemade Cajun delicacies out of her Church Point store in the 1950s, few people could have predicted that it would be the beginning of a nationally known brand that is continuing to grow in the 21st century.
Celina’s grandson, Lonnie Richard, started Richard’s Cajun Foods in 1981 with the family’s original recipes and the belief that there was a broader market for the smoked sausage, boudin and other dishes that had garnered a local following. Soon enough, Richard’s products were filling the shelves of grocery stores before making their way into the kitchens and recipes of families that extended beyond the Acadiana region. The Richard’s Cajun family traditions and Grandma’s recipes live on today using high quality, premium ingredients.
“To make it 40 years is a testament to the real authenticity of this family tradition that was embedded from day one,” said Tim Shanley, President of Richard’s Cajun Foods. “You have to start with a fantastic product. And our great, original recipes make our products as Cajun as it comes.”
Today, the Richard’s Cajun Foods product line includes andouille, boudin, smoked sausage, Cajun frozen entrees, dressing mix, roux, tasso, Cajun seasonings and more. The company has and will continue to expand product offerings to meet emerging needs of consumers. Their line of frozen entrees has been successful as it delivers on Cajun favorites and convenience.
“When you have an authentic, heritage-based company like Richard’s does, you need to be aware of the trends, but not get caught up in changing what you are good at,” he said. “Richard’s has stayed true to being a Cajun, family-centric brand.”
Richard Wild, sales director for Richard’s Cajun Foods, also attributed the company’s longevity to its commitment to making premium products. For example, Wild noted that Richard’s does not use any fillers in its smoked sausages, contrary to industry trends. That commitment stems from the team at Richard’s understanding how much their products mean to their customers and consumers.
“When somebody makes a pot of gumbo and they’re using Richard’s, it’s because their mom and grandma used it,” Wild said. “There’s just a huge sense of family pride that comes up when they cook that brings them back to their family heritage and what they grew up eating. That’s a big deal here, and we’re proud and grateful to be a part of that.”
Richard’s Cajun Foods is also proud to have its production in Church Point, the Acadia Parish community where it all began. Much of that work is being done by employees who have remained with the company for several years and sometimes even decades.
“I’m grateful to get to work with employees who take great pride in the work that they do,” said William Ruby, Richard’s plant manager. Ruby noted that despite challenges like the pandemic and severe weather, the Richard’s team has continued to work hard to serve customers.
“They have really shown their continued dedication,” Ruby said.
As Richard’s looks to the future, Shanley said there are no plans to change the company’s recipes or move away from their authentic Cajun roots. Instead, the company wants to build on those strong roots and expand Richard’s footprint to a larger segment of the country.
“Being a locally embedded, family-oriented business that makes Cajun family favorites is critical to us,” Shanley said. “We want to bring our product and tradition to more people outside of Cajun country. We want to take that winning formula, package it conveniently and share it more broadly.”
Wild noted that even though Richard’s products have new labels and packaging, the food that is inside has not changed at all.
“The packaging may look a little different, but it’s the same great quality product we have made for years and will continue to make,” he said. “We have a fabulous time creating a product that people are proud to serve on their table with their family. There’s a huge sense of pride in delivering the best quality product we can, and we really do appreciate people supporting us.”
The entire Richard’s company celebrated their 40th Anniversary on May 25, 2021 at the Church Point City Park Pavilion. Mayor Ryan “Spanky” Meche was in attendance and declared May 25th as Richard’s Cajun Foods Day.
The company reflected with pride on the past 40 years and are now looking forward to continued growth for years to come.
For more information, visit www.richardscajunfoods.com.