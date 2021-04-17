Each day, Martin Roy Jr. can be found at the Opelousas dealership that has been a part of his life for more than seven decades.
“I love this job,” said Roy, 93. “I really don’t do much work, but I do assist where I can. I read all our reports and I help wherever it’s needed. I try to assist our salespeople. I help our office people with their questions. I’ve been doing this for 73 years, so it’s basically my life.”
Under Martin Roy Jr.’s leadership, Roy Motors has become a staple of St. Landry Parish as it navigated through changes in the automobile industry and expanded its property to include dozens of new and used vehicles, as well as an extensive service area. This year, Roy Motors is celebrating its 85th year in business.
“We have always believed that the customer comes first and that service is very important,” Roy Jr. said. “The key is taking care of customers. When we didn’t have a lot of cars to sell, we developed our business through service. Today, people expect a lot of value for their money. With Chevrolet, we are in a position to continue to give them a lot of value for their dollar.”
The focus on the customer has been a constant at Roy Motors since its inception. Original founder Martin Roy Sr., who arrived in Opelousas on an orphan train from New York in 1907, opened the dealership in 1936. In addition to owning the dealership, Roy Sr. was elected Opelousas mayor in 1942.
Sadly, Martin Roy Sr. died in a boating accident in 1943. At that point, his wife, Marie Roy, took over the dealership. Although Marie had little experience, she learned quickly and was able to successfully keep the business afloat, despite the challenges of World War II and limited vehicle inventory.
“She did a great job,” said her grandson, Robert Roy, who today is part of the dealership’s management team. “At that time, a woman running a business was just not heard of very often. But she held things together. It’s incredible to think about. She lost her husband and had a business to run and a lot of pressure from General Motors. I think what she did was tremendous.”
In 1948, Martin Roy Jr. graduated from college and immediately went to work at the dealership.
“I was expected to come in and run the business at that time,” Roy Jr. said. “I had always wanted to run the business. It really was my ambition. When I went to college, I started in mechanical engineering because I thought that might tie to an automobile dealership. However, I realized they had no relationship to each other, so I transferred to business administration with the intention of coming into the business.”
After taking over in 1948, Roy Jr. focused on continuing to meet the needs of local customers. Vehicles were in short supply and demand was high, so Roy Jr. maintained a list of people who wanted cars and contacted them as soon as one was available. By the early 1950s, the supply had increased and Oldsmobile was introducing innovations like power steering, power brakes and tinted windows.
As more people became interested in vehicles, Roy Motors expanded its Opelousas presence. The dealership moved to North Main Street in 1965 and expanded to include a new sales building and lot in 1978. Roy Jr. said he never truly considered opening other locations, instead choosing to focus on developing and expanding in the business’ original St. Landry Parish home. The dealership’s positive reputation continues to draw customers from across Acadiana, including Opelousas, Lafayette, Eunice, Lake Charles, New Iberia, Alexandria and more.
Today, Roy Motors’ inventory includes new Chevrolet cars, trucks and SUVs and a variety of used vehicles from various manufacturers. The dealership also has a full-service maintenance department that handles all vehicle needs, including body work, mechanical repairs, painting, detailing and much more.
“Opelousas has been good for us,” Roy Jr. said. “We’ve always been able to maintain a good customer base. We had a couple of customers who passed away in the last few years, but had both bought from us for over 50 years. Now, we are selling to the younger generations. We really just try to give our customers the service and quality they expect.”
Roy Motors is a family affair. Roy Jr.’s sons, Marty, Robert and Charlie, are all involved in various aspects of the business, as are his grandsons.
“I’m amazed and so happy that my sons are carrying on the business and doing so well,” Roy Jr. said. “I was happy to be able to give them more responsibility as time went on.”
The team also includes about 35 employees, many of whom have been with the dealership for 20 years or more. Last year, one technician retired after 62 years of service.
“We strive to have a good relationship of employer to employee and to retain our employees, for they are the backbone of our business,” Robert Roy said. “Our sales and service teams are trained to be professional and to be experts at their jobs. We want them to take pride in helping customers and in the work that they perform. We also feel like our employees are our family. The relationships we have with them are extremely important.”
