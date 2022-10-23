A national organization has ranked two private Catholic schools in Grand Coteau as the best in the region.
Academy of the Sacred Heart was named the best Catholic school in the Lafayette area for 2023 by Niche, which gathers data and feedback to assess schools. Berchmans Academy was ranked No. 2. The schools share the same 255-acre campus, but boys and girls are taught separately. In addition, Niche named Academy of the Sacred Heart the No. 3 private school in the Lafayette area, while Berchmans Academy was ranked No. 4.
The rankings take into account multiple factors, including academics, teachers, clubs and activities, diversity, sports and college preparation.
“We strive to educate the whole child. It’s not just about their test scores or how they perform on the field or in their extracurricular activities,” said Aimee Cotter, the Director of Advancement for both schools. “We place just as much value on students’ spiritual development through academics, community service and character building. We’re really proud that Niche recognizes that fact.”
One of the schools’ hallmarks has long been its single-gender classes, which Cotter said allows teachers to adapt their learning styles and meet individual needs.
“Because we are single-gender schools, we are able to provide a customized, personalized education that is tailored to how girls and boys learn differently,” Cotter said. “What you find in an Academy classroom may look different than what you find at Berchmans because our educators are highly trained in their learning styles. That factors into how we design our classrooms and curriculum. We know their brains work differently, so our goal is to maximize their learning experience.”
Although students from both schools have regularly earned high scores on standardized exams, Cotter noted that teachers do not “teach to the test.” Rather, the scores are a byproduct of the schools’ focus on skills such as critical thinking and analysis, as well as small class sizes and a curriculum that is adjusted as needed based on re-evaluations of classroom methods and student performance.
In addition, both academies have distinct honors programs that allow students to completely immerse themselves in a subject area of their choosing. From there, the students work with teachers as they conduct research and analysis, followed by a capstone project at the end of the year. For example, Cotter said a current ASH student is researching imprisonment and the justice system. In her math class, she is learning about quantitative analysis, and her English class is helping her learn how to write critically with supporting arguments.
“It is additional work on top of their already rigorous coursework, but it’s all student-driven because they choose their topic and become a subject matter expert,” Cotter said. “That confidence and ability to not only become an expert, but to advocate for a topic of your choice is the crux of our honors program and helps prepare our students for high-level work in the future.”
Although Catholicism is a primary value at the academies and is taught in religious classes, Cotter said the schools respect all faiths. Students do not have to be Catholic to attend either academy.
“Faith is at the core of what we do and we have a deep respect for each other in a spiritual sense,” she said. “We’re really proud to have an environment that respects humanity and where our education is based on being a voice for all people. We place a real emphasis on personal growth, always striving to do the right thing and having the perseverance to keep trying and be your best self.”
Although academy students come from various backgrounds, Cotter said one of the most fulfilling parts of their experience is becoming a part of a community where classmates support one another in challenging times and celebrate one another’s successes.
“For us, community is not just about pep rallies and spirit weeks. It’s about that ongoing sense of brotherhood and sisterhood at our unique schools,” Cotter said. “When students are struggling, their Sacred Heart sisters or their Berchmans brothers will build them up. We see it in the collaborative teamwork in the classroom at all levels. When students come here, they become part of a special group of individuals that will look out for each other for the rest of their lives.”
Academy of the Sacred Heart and Berchmans Academy offer tours throughout the year. Flexible tuition options are available based on a family’s financial position. The school is also offering a full four-year scholarship to one boy and one girl for the 2023-24 school year. Incoming freshmen will be eligible for the scholarships. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit ash1821.org or berchmansacademy.org.