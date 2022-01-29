Lafayette-based SLEMCO has been ranked seventh out of the nation’s 145 largest electric utilities in the 2021 J.D. Power Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study.
SLEMCO received an overall score of 808, which well outpaced the national average score of 748. The study asked residential customers in more than 101 million households to score their power company’s performance based on quality, reliability, price, billing, communications, corporate citizenship and customer care.
“It was a pleasant surprise because it’s not something we actively pursued,” said SLEMCO spokeswoman Mary Laurent. “We just go about the business of doing what we do. It has been motivating to be recognized for what we do for the public and our customers in terms of power, as well as our educational and economic development efforts to improve the quality of life in Acadiana.”
SLEMCO has operated in southwest Louisiana since 1937. It currently has approximately 265 employees who work in eight parishes. The company has four service centers, located in Lafayette, Washington, Kaplan and Crowley.
“From the crews in the field to office personnel who help our customers with billing issues, SLEMCO is and always has been woven into the fabric of Southwest Louisiana,” said SLEMCO CEO and General Manager Glenn Tamporello. “Not one of us considers those we serve to be just customers. They are friends, neighbors and even family. Almost everyone who lives around here knows someone who works for SLEMCO, which is one reason we take so much pride in what we do.”
Laurent said she is continually impressed by the dedication and commitment of SLEMCO employees in all departments.
“We go full bore the entire day,” she said. “Our teams in the field work as a unit. It’s a seamless operation. It’s the same way in the office. Whether someone is working in accounting, warehouse inventory or on our extensive fleet of vehicles, it’s an atmosphere of making sure the job gets done. It’s about loyalty and dedication. We’re from here, and we want everything we do to reflect our loyalty and dedication to the communities we serve.”
Laurent added that the company takes seriously its responsibility to provide reliable power to homes, schools and businesses. Although some situations cannot be avoided, such as weather events, vehicle crashes or wildlife incidents, SLEMCO works throughout the year to prepare for such occurrences and restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
“We make sure that our equipment is storm-hardened and that we are using the latest technology,” Laurent said. “There are things we cannot control, so we work hard on the things we can control in terms of our response.”
In recent years, that focus has expanded to address COVID-19 and supply chain delays. Laurent noted that there have been many adjustments, including changes to meeting schedules, using more technology to stay connected and ordering equipment earlier to ensure it is available when we need it.
“It’s been a learning curve and we have certainly had to pivot, like everybody else,” she said. “But everyone has been amazingly flexible. We appreciate that our customers and communities notice our efforts and we pledge to continue those efforts because that’s who we are as a corporation. We live here, play here and raise our families here. We’re proud to be a part of the communities we serve.”
For more information, visit www.slemco.com.