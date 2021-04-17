For nearly 48 years, St. Martin Council on Aging, Inc. has operated in an advocacy capacity, connecting St. Martin Parish senior citizens to vital services to help them age gracefully. The goal of the agency is to help seniors remain independent for as long as possible. The council also provides home-delivered meals and transportation to medical appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, laundromats and the homes of family and friends.
In addition, SMCOA provides supportive and caregiver services such as homemaking, sitting, respite and wellness checks. The caregiver component is especially important for people who might need a break from the daily task of caring for an elderly relative, as research has shown that caregivers are more likely to become ill due to exhaustion, stress and fatigue.
Over time, SMCOA has evolved and expanded to help senior citizens in other ways. Shanese L. Lewis, the council’s executive director, said there is a continual need for fans in the summer and heaters in the winter for seniors who have no way to regulate their home’s temperature. Also, many seniors need help applying for Medicaid, Social Security and food stamp benefits, plus finding utility assistance, cell phone service, housing repairs, toiletries and more.
Beyond providing services, St. Martin Council on Aging also gives seniors the opportunity to socialize with others. At the Senior Center, older citizens can play bingo, enjoy hot meals with their peers, celebrate birthdays, learn more about healthy habits and money management, receive health screenings, take dance lessons, participate in arts and crafts and much more.
“Although there seems to be a stereotype about seniors playing lots of bingo when they age, it is certainly one of the ways to help keep them active and social,” Lewis said. “Seniors attending our Senior Center and meal sites have stated how beneficial such activities are to them because they have a reason to get out of bed each day and they have opportunities to make new friends.”
However, the St. Martin Council on Aging had to make many changes in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Senior Center and meal sites were closed until further notice, and all activities and events have been postponed. Staff and volunteers continue to deliver meals to seniors’ homes. Transportation services were initially canceled, but have since resumed for essential trips to places like doctor’s appointments, banks and grocery stores. Limited homemaking services have resumed with safety protocols, such as wearing gloves and masks and having the senior remain in another room while the homemaker performs duties. More service requests are handled by phone and SMCOA is currently operating under limited office hours.
“Overall, not only has the pandemic affected the livelihood of the seniors we serve, but it has also affected agency operations and budgets,” Lewis said. “Staff has been reduced, not because of a loss of funds, but because of fear of being exposed to COVID-19. The staff that have remained have been on the verge of burnout due to more responsibilities. Hiring new staff has been almost impossible, since most applicants do not show up to scheduled interviews. Budgets have been stretched because of major purchases such as PPE supplies, as well as increased transportation costs because of the number of meals now being delivered.”
At the same time, Lewis said SMCOA has received more calls from seniors who would not normally request services. In particular, any monetary donations received now would help the agency serve meals to seniors who are currently on a waiting list.
However, as things begin to return to some sense of normalcy, especially now that more people are getting vaccinated, SMCOA is hoping to host at least one major fundraiser before the end of the year. They also hope to host the Annual Gala, since it gives SMCOA the opportunity to celebrate agency accomplishments with community partners and supporters.
In the future, SMCOA hopes to resume some of its most popular activities and events, including the Annual Mardi Gras Party, Crawfish Boil, Senior Talent Show, Hats Off to Moms, holiday luncheons, Hot Dogs for Seniors and more.
For more information on the St. Martin Council on Aging, call 337-332-3063.
What You Need to Know about St. Martin Council on Aging, Inc.
What is the mission of your organization?
The mission of St. Martin Council on Aging, Inc. is simply to “make every day a better day” for the seniors of St. Martin Parish. We fulfill this mission by helping to ensure that our elderly population can remain living independently for as long as possible.
Why is St. Martin Council on Aging, Inc. important to the community?
It serves as the link between seniors and the vital resources they may need as they age. Also, SMCOA provides a broad range of services, including home-delivered and congregate meals, homemaking, respite care and more. These services help provide a better quality of life. Research has found that it is much less expensive and more beneficial to provide in-home services to seniors rather than place them in nursing homes.
What are some common misconceptions about your organization?
Many people have mistaken us for a Community Action Agency, an adult daycare center or a nursing home. Some think our services are limited to meals and transportation. Some think that the only activity we offer is bingo. Also, many people do not understand the constant need for additional funding.
The reality is that we give seniors an opportunity to gather and socialize. Although meals and transportation are a big component of our services, we also are advocates to connect seniors with other services and aid such as fans, heaters, utilities, medicine, food stamps, Medicaid and more. Additional funding is always necessary because otherwise, it becomes more difficult to meet the growing needs of our seniors.
How can someone reach the Council on Aging if they are interested in receiving services?
Due to the pandemic, our lobby hours have temporarily changed. However, seniors aged 60 and older may stop by the office at 391 Cannery Road, Breaux Bridge, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to speak with case management staff. They may also call 337-332-3063 to speak to someone on the phone.
How can someone reach the Council on Aging if they are interested in working or volunteering?
St. Martin Council on Aging, Inc. accepts applications from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Individuals interested in applying for positions may stop by the agency during those times and request an application. They may also call 337-332-3063 to have an application faxed, mailed or emailed to them.
Anyone interested in volunteering may also stop by the office during the above times and request a Volunteer Interest Form. They may also call us to request a form.
Meet the Leader
Name: Shanese L. Lewis
Title: Executive Director/CEO
Organization: St. Martin Council on Aging, Inc.
How did you become involved with the Council on Aging?
I was employed by the Lafayette Council on Aging for 13 years as the program director for foster grandparents. Although I thoroughly enjoyed that part of my career, I felt I had reached a proverbial ceiling and that it was time for more growth. I actually interviewed for my current position twice. I was hired shortly after the second interview and have led the organization for nearly seven years.
What is the most challenging part of your job?
I think the most challenging part is trying to meet the many needs of the seniors we serve. Meals and transportation are just a small piece of the puzzle. For example, we discovered that some of our home-bound seniors were sharing their meals with their pets because they could not afford pet food. Since then, we have been able to secure additional funding at times to provide pet food to seniors who receive home-delivered meals. Seniors often need things they do not ask for because they are embarrassed or do not think they will get help.
What is your favorite part of your job?
I would say the most challenging part is also my favorite! I love finding creative ways to help meet the needs of seniors we serve. This might include seeking additional funding, finding additional sources of referral, and more. There is an unexplainable excitement that I feel when I know SMCOA has helped another senior to have a better day.
What has this job taught you about the people of St. Martin Parish?
The people of St. Martin Parish are very supportive, helpful, kind and giving. Most importantly, they love, honor and cherish their senior population. We receive tremendous support from board members, the parish president, the sheriff’s department, mayors, council members, business owners, social service agencies and area legislators. Whether we need financial contributions or donations for events, they are always committed to helping.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
I am an avid reader of titles related to self-improvement, romance and ministry (service). I love crossword puzzles and word searches. I love being near the water and especially watching ducks float on a warm, sunny day. Music is definitely on the list; I enjoy all genres! I have a nearly 15-year-old and each weekend, we choose a day to binge watch movies. I am also an ordained minister, so I serve at my local church, sometimes doing administrative work, but mostly teaching classes to help individuals identify and overcome barriers that keep them from living fruitful and successful lives.