The class of 2023 at St. Thomas More Catholic High School has made an indelible impression on the campus through successes that span academics, athletics and the arts.
In sports, class members played integral roles in one world championship, two national championships, five state championships, three individual state championships, three state runners-up, two regional championships and 10 district championships. A total of 20 student-athletes maintained a 4.0 overall grade point average, while 29 maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher and were recognized by LHSAA All-Academic.
Elsewhere, 70% of the STM senior class has been actively involved in Campus Ministry. Several placed in State Rally, Scholastic Art and Writing Awards. The class includes the state runner-up in Speech and Debate and a qualifier for Nationals in June. Another student placed third in the George Rodrigue Art Contest.
That success is not surprising to incoming STM Principal Marty Cannon, who began his teaching career at the school in 2014 and has known many of this year’s seniors since they were in sixth grade. Cannon noted that this was a class that had to deal with numerous COVID interruptions as young high schoolers, but bounced back and made the whole school stronger.
“This class is resilient. They were very young when the whole world changed, then they were the first class to come back to school and get us back on track,” Cannon said. “They tested our abilities to navigate a really challenging time, but they learned how to get through things and taught us a lot as well. It’s a really gritty and tough group.”
Cannon added that the senior class was committed to not just overcoming challenges, but doing so with a sense of school pride and enthusiasm that inspired other students as well as faculty.
“They have been instrumental in making sure we sing the alma mater the right away, that there is a lot of spirit at sporting events, that our pep rallies are fun and exciting,” Cannon said. “I feel like they really brought the school back to life after COVID and made it a place where everyone wanted to be.”
Senior Samuel Judice said some of his fondest memories of STM will be supporting and participating in different clubs and events on an almost daily basis.
“Whether it’s watching a concert, leading presentations, playing sports or working backstage on a play, STM was always so inviting and welcoming that I never felt uncomfortable attending anything,” Judice said. “Every event I attended, even if it took some encouragement to do so, helped me grow as a person and turned me into the man I am today. I learned not only to live life to the fullest but to also guide others to do the same. In this way, STM has taught me how to live a life as God’s Servant First.”
Judice added that the STM faculty played a crucial role in helping this year’s seniors work through challenges and find new opportunities to excel.
“STM’s teachers have exemplified the attitude and work ethic it takes to be successful in the real world,” he said. “They display kindness while simultaneously pushing us not to settle for the minimum, but to strive until we shine with success.”
Fellow senior Addison Romero agreed, noting that her STM teachers have encouraged her to the best version of herself possible, which has helped her build a strong academic and spiritual foundation for the future.
“I will miss my teachers the most. I have been fortunate enough to have some really amazing teachers who always pushed me and believed in me,” Romero said. “I have had a couple of teachers for multiple years and have created a real bond with them. I will miss them greatly, but I know that they are still cheering me on back at STM!”
Cannon said he’s noticed the “outstanding” relationships the seniors have had with their teachers and school administrators, ones that are tinged with respect and love, with a little bit of humor thrown in every now and then.
“As the dean of students, sometimes I’ve had to be the mean guy, but they always understood where I was coming from,” he said. “It never changed the fact that we had a great relationship. This year, I got to see them pull some senior pranks that were really funny and well thought-out. They did a fantastic job of coming up with ideas that were classy and funny to end the year with a bang.”
Whether it was time to be funny or serious, the STM seniors approached each day with motivation and confidence, said senior Mason Guillory. He added that the class has always been a welcoming group that embraced opportunities to meet new people and, in turn, gain insights about themselves and others.
Romero agreed, and said some of her most enjoyable times at STM have come through the chance to see the world from other points of view.
“I have greatly enjoyed being able to step into the shoes of other people, like our Options students, and see the world how they see it,” she said. “Seeing the world from the perspective of my fellow classmates and members of the community has helped me understand people better and given me a new outlook on life.”
Thanks to their hard work, the STM class of 2023 has positioned themselves well for future success. More than 60% have earned more than $7 million in scholarships, not including TOPS awards. Six students are enlisting in the military and 15 have signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the college level.
“They’re a very close group, especially towards the end of the year. You can see them really bond and appreciate each moment,” Cannon said. “This is one of the closest and most enjoyable senior classes I can remember since I’ve been here. They have exceeded expectations on every level.”
