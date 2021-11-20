Sterling Automotive Group is adapting to meet the needs of today’s customers with an enhanced delivery service and more ways for people to buy a new vehicle without having to visit a dealership.
In particular, Sterling will now deliver any purchased vehicle to a customer in a 250-mile radius. There is no additional charge for the delivery and in most cases a person who buys a vehicle from Sterling can have it delivered the next day.
Jeff Cook, Sterling Automotive Group’s Sales Director, said Sterling has long offered pickup and delivery services for customers needing repairs or maintenance for their vehicles, but in recent years, Cook said two things happened. Sterling wanted to remain competitive, especially with online vehicle dealerships, and more customers were asking for deliveries because of concerns about spreading or contracting the coronavirus.
“We streamlined everything to make it easy and convenient for the customer,” Cook said. “Now, we have two trucks that are only dedicated for pickups and deliveries. It allows customers to have less interaction inside a showroom if that’s what they want while also having a professional delivery experience.”
Samantha Splane, Business Development Manager for Sterling Automotive Group, said the delivery service has also helped the dealership expand its customer footprint.
“With the inventory shortages, we have found that we are now selling more vehicles to customers out-of-state,” she said. “Most of the time, people don’t want to put several hundred miles on their new vehicle right away, so they appreciate having it delivered to their door.”
So far, Splane said the customer response to the deliveries has been overwhelmingly positive.
“It’s just another way for us to serve Acadiana and reach out to cover more of our surrounding area as well,” she said. “It’s a completely free service provided by trained professionals. People appreciate that there are no hidden fees associated with it. We also offer a 48-hour no questions asked return policy. If it’s not the right vehicle, we are going to take it back. It’s our way to go above and beyond to offer a great buying experience to our customers.”
A vehicle may be returned with a maximum of 200 miles.
While the dealership is mainly focused on delivering in a 250-mile radius, Cook said they have contracted with other delivery companies to bring vehicles to customers further away. For example, Cook said Sterling recently contracted with a service to deliver one of its vehicles to a customer in Charleston, South Carolina.
Although some customers still prefer to visit the showroom and test drive vehicles, Cook said Sterling is seeing more people who are comfortable buying vehicles online. To assist them, Cook said Sterling has made sure to provide videos and detailed vehicle information on its website and have staff available to answer all questions. Splane added that Sterling sales and finance consultants often speak to customers through virtual platforms, video calls or phone calls.
“We knew we had to change our approach and embrace the digital part of selling,” Cook said. “We’ve taken that showroom experience outside of the showroom and into people’s homes. The delivery of the vehicle is the culmination of that experience.”
Sterling Automotive Group has 16 sales and service locations in Opelousas, Lafayette, Broussard, Jennings and Crowley. The dealerships offer a wide selection of new and used Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln and Ram cars, trucks and SUVs. For more information, visit www.saveatsterling.com.