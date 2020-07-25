For months, the Teurlings Catholic High School class of 2020 counted down the days until graduation. There was a lot to look forward to – the annual Passion Play on Holy Thursday, senior prom, the seniors’ last Mass and last breakfast.
Then, it all came to an abrupt halt. In mid-March, Teurlings joined hundreds of other Louisiana schools in shutting down in-person instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had 28 days left. We kept a little countdown posted in the classroom and we turned it over every day. As soon as we realized we weren’t going to have those days, people started crying. Everyone was hugging one another. It was really emotional,” said TCHS senior and student council president Jack Smith.
The sudden change hit home for a senior class of 174 graduates who stood out for being especially close. Several were in school together since pre-kindergarten. But no matter how long they had been classmates, these students quickly bonded, supported one another and embraced each other’s talents.
“It never felt just like a school. It really was a home to me and so many other people I know,” Smith said. “I would show up to school early on purpose because I loved being there so much. Because being there meant so much to me and all the other seniors, that’s what made it so hard to leave when everything was happening.”
Kristina Lavergne, a TCHS theology teacher and parent of a 2020 senior, said this year’s class was memorable from the start for their talents and immediate bonds.
“They’re such a diverse group of kids,” Lavergne said. “They’re hardworking. They’re smart. They’re athletic. They have it all. One of the special things about Teurlings is that there is a place for everybody, and I really saw that a lot with this class.”
Once it became clear that the pandemic would mean changes to the 2020 graduation ceremony, Teurlings teachers and staff consulted with the class on how they wanted to proceed. The unity of the class shone through when they said they wanted to graduate in person and together.
The ceremony, complete with safety and social distance protocols, took place July 20 at the Teurlings football stadium.
“Our feeling was, we started together and we wanted to finish together,” Smith said. “We had a lot of events canceled, but graduation is our one final event together. We wanted to all gather to say goodbye and be a class just one more time.”
School leaders presented several awards during the ceremony. Sixteen seniors were named Monsignor Charles Fortier Honor Graduates for maintaining a 4.0 grade point average and completing at least 11 honor courses during their high school years. Those Honor Graduates were Taylor Alcorn, Emily Angelle, David Bernard, Haleigh Bordelon, Sydney Boudreaux, Emily DeBarbieris, Sophia Finch, Jordan Grider, Sarah Joubert, Abby Leger, Zack Potier, Oceana Rabalais, Melanna Sam, Jack Smith, Hailey Trahan and Caroline Villemarette.
The Father Hampton Davis Rebels of the Year Awards were presented to Sarah Jobert and Adam Gothreaux. Throughout the year, two seniors, one young man and one young lady, are chosen each month by fellow students and faculty to receive the honor of “Rebel of the Month.” The students chosen as Rebels of the Month should maintain high academic achievement, show eagerness and a desire to learn, possess character and a sense of responsibility, and should be of service to family, community, and school.
The second highest honor at Teurlings is the American Legion Award. This award recognizes leadership, courage, citizenship, scholarship, community, patriotism and service, which are necessary to the preservation and protection of the fundamental institutions of our government and the advancement of society. This year’s recipients were Emily Angelle and Stephen Latiolais.
In addition, Jack Smith received the 2020 Monsignor William J. Teurlings Award, the highest honor given to any Teurlings graduate. The recipient of this award exemplifies the integrity and character upon which the school has been built: the development of knowledgeable, compassionate, productive citizens who are prepared for the personal and intellectual demands of both college and the world.
Lavergne said that as both a teacher and a parent, she was proud of how the seniors joined together and responded to the adversity.
“Even though it was a difficult situation and it’s not what we wanted for them, I’m so proud of how they triumphed and held their heads high,” she said. “They just kept marching on and having faith, even in the midst of the hard times.”
Smith said that over the last few months, he’s learned a lot about perseverance, overcoming challenges and the importance of relationships. But perhaps the biggest lesson has been about gratitude.
“Appreciate what you have while you have it,” he said. “There were so many days where I was just waiting for the classes to end. Now I’d give anything for just one more day with everyone.”