Families who are interested in continuing their child’s education at Teurlings Catholic High School will have the opportunity to apply for the 2022-23 school year beginning Monday, January 10.
All applications are submitted online and must be completed by Monday, January 31 to possibly avoid being placed on a waiting list.
To ensure that all applicants have a fair opportunity, the submissions are not time-stamped and not handled on a first-come, first-served basis, said Maria Hanes, the school’s development director.
“It’s not a race,” she said. “The January 31 deadline is enforced, but any applications received during that three-week window will receive the same consideration.”
Hanes said Teurlings Catholic does encourage families to submit applications early so they can be alerted if anything is incorrect or incomplete. A list of supplemental documents that must be included with the application is available online at www.tchs.net.
“Once we receive an application, it is opened and reviewed to ensure that everything is included,” Hanes said. “If something is missing, we will email the family to let them know so that they can complete the process and resubmit their application.”
Hanes said there will be sessions at each of Teurlings Catholic’s feeder schools to review the application process with parents. Families do not have to have a child enrolled at a feeder school to attend one of the sessions. In addition, individual appointments are available by request with a Teurlings Catholic representative for anyone with specific application problems or questions.
Hanes said all families who apply by the January 31 deadline will learn whether their child was accepted on or before February 25. Online registration will take place March 7 to March 11.
“There is no fee to apply. No money is due until the registration in March,” Hanes said. “That’s why we always recommend families apply even if they are unsure, since they do not have to make the final decision until March.”
A video replay of Teurlings Catholic’s open house is available on the school’s website. Students can also sign up to shadow a current Teurlings Catholic student during the school day in January or February. Also, families can contact the school for tours or simply to ask specific questions.
‘The thing we hear the most is that when families visit our campus, they feel the down to earth atmosphere,” Hanes said. “We have a massive dual enrollment program that continues to grow so students can earn college credits. We are very competitive athletically. Our speech and debate program is nationally recognized. There’s really something for everyone. The campus feels like a home and provides a quality Catholic education in addition to any extracurricular or sports activities your child is interested in.”
Teurlings Catholic High School was founded in 1955 and includes ninth through 12th grades. The student enrollment is approximately 800. It currently holds an accreditation from the AdvancED Performance Accreditation External Review team with a score that is more than 70 points higher than the AdvancED Network average. The team particularly noted that Teurlings Catholic’s school culture is conducive to student learning, its administrators are efficient managers and clear communicators, and there is a continued focus on school improvement.
In addition, numerous Teurlings Catholic coaches, teams and student-athletes have received local, state and regional recognition for their accomplishments across multiple activities, including cheerleading, dance, volleyball, wrestling, track, football, baseball, softball, swimming, tennis, soccer and many others.
To submit an application or for more information, visit www.tchs.net.