The class of 2021 had a senior year unlike any other, but at Teurlings Catholic High School, the students were impressive in their resilience and determination to make each moment count.
“One thing that really impacted me this year was their eagerness to make sure things happened,” said Kristina Lavergne, senior theology teacher at Teurlings Catholic. “Senior retreat held a whole new meaning for them because it was the first time they were all able to be together as a class and attend Mass all together. It was an amazing, meaningful experience that I hope they hold in their hearts forever.”
Teurlings Catholic senior Cameron Cormier said keeping things somewhat normal and having as many events as possible was a major goal for this year’s class. In addition to the senior retreat, Cormier said there were socially distant pep rallies and outdoor fellowship nights hosted by Campus Ministry. Sharing these unique experiences helped deepen the bonds among the class, Cormier added.
“I think as the year grew on, we got a lot closer,” he said. “At the senior retreat, people started opening up and sharing how they felt. That was just the start of us getting closer as a class. It didn’t matter anymore who you hung out with or who you had classes with. It felt like everybody was one family.”
Another senior, Omaree Peltier, said she and her classmates appreciated every opportunity to be together since they never knew when guidelines might change and events would have to be cancelled.
“This year definitely felt like riding a roller coaster with a blindfold on,” Peltier said. “You never knew when something was going to be taken away. But we still had a lot of school spirit and a lot of love for each other and our school. We took in every moment and enjoyed them. We rallied together and tried our best to stay positive. When we had to go back to hybrid classes after being in person, we were upset, but we didn’t give up. I’m really proud of how everybody persevered.”
The commitment of the senior class was one of the key themes at the graduation ceremony on May 17 at the Cajundome. During the ceremony, the school honored the Monsignor Charles Fortier Honor Graduates. These graduates maintained a 4.0 grade point average and completed at least 11 honor courses. The honor graduates are Jackson Clark Andrepont, Carly Camille Broussard, Peyton Elizabeth Campbell, Cameron Jude Cormier, Celeste Olivia Frederick, Holden Louis Harrington, Rafael Eugenio Hernandez, Leah Dehl Hulin, Gracie Ann Latiolais, Anna Marie Melancon, Kaitlyn Michelle Picard, Kalie Marie Robin and Hunter Michael Thibodeaux.
The Father Hampton Davis Rebels of the Year Awards were presented to Omaree Peltier and Jack Snyder. During the year, two seniors are chosen each month by fellow students and faculty to receive the Rebel of the Month award. These students maintain high academic achievement, show eagerness and a desire to learn, possess character and a sense of responsibility and should be of service to family, community and school.
Madilyn Naquin and Kane Chisholm received the American Legion Awards, the second highest honor at Teurlings Catholic. This award recognizes leadership, courage, citizenship, scholarship, community, patriotism and service.
Cameron Cormier received the 2021 Monsignor William J. Teurlings Award, the highest award given to any TCHS graduate. The recipient of this award exemplifies the integrity and character upon which the school has been built; the development of knowledgeable, compassionate, productive citizens who are prepared for the personal and intellectual demands of college and the world.
Prior to receiving the award, Cormier said the act of graduating together was significant since the class wasn’t sure such a ceremony would be possible when the school year started.
“It’s amazing because at the beginning of the year, we weren’t able to be together at all. We even had to watch Mass in our classrooms,” Cormier said. “Graduation is a relief because even though we had to deal with a lot, we still relied on our faith and made it through.”
For more information on Teurlings Catholic High School, visit www.tchs.net.