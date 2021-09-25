Prospective new students and their parents are invited to visit Teurlings Catholic High School on Tuesday, October 26 to tour the campus, meet the staff and learn about all of the school’s offerings.
Those interested must RSVP beforehand at the school’s website, www.tchs.net. The RSVP period opens Monday, September 27.
On the morning of October 26, Teurlings Catholic will welcome current eighth-grade students for visits, said Maria Hanes, the school’s development director.
“Our feeder schools always bring their eighth grade classes, but this year we are also opening it to any eighth-grader who is not in one of those feeder schools,” Hanes said. “They can RSVP for that at the same time as they do for the open house. In the past, we’ve seen that some students know they love Teurlings and don’t need to come back in the evening, while others enjoy the campus so much that they want to visit again with their parents.”
Hanes said the open house for parents follows a bell schedule that allows families to spend about seven minutes in each classroom on a rotating basis. Student tour guides lead families from one room to another.
“They will hear a little bit about everything,” Hanes said. “They will hear from our administration and some other staff, but also from each academic department. They will also get some information about the fun activities we have on campus, as well as sports.”
Because of continuing COVID-19 protocols, all attendees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. The RSVP process allows the school to control the size of each group.
Hanes said that over the years, many families have indicated that the open houses give them a chance to get a feel for the Teurlings Catholic environment and what their children can expect throughout their high school careers.
“They want a safe and comfortable environment where their child is going to grow spiritually and academically and also have a little fun, which is part of the high school experience,” she said. “When people come on campus, the one thing we hear the most is that they feel the family-like, down-to-earth atmosphere. That is a major attraction.”
Hanes said that environment sets the stage for high-quality academics, including one of the state’s largest dual enrollment programs, plus championship-level athletics and a broad array of extracurricular activities. A spiritual focus is also embedded into every activity and interaction at Teurlings Catholic.
“Our mission is ‘To Channel His Spirit,’” Hanes said. “Our most important goal is to offer a quality Catholic education and make sure our students are well-prepared for college. All of our classes are college preparatory, but we also have honors and dual enrollment classes that are even more rigorous. We also have numerous extra-curricular activities and all Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) sports so students can have a complete high school experience.”
Teurlings Catholic High School has been open since 1955 and serves students in ninth through 12th grades. The school is located at 139 Teurlings Drive in Lafayette. For more information or to RSVP for the open house, visit www.tchs.net.