Teurlings Catholic High School is preparing to welcome new students for the 2021-22 academic year.
The Teurlings online application process will open on Monday, January 11 at www.tchs.net. The deadline to apply is Sunday, January 31. Applicants will be notified about their status in February, and school registration takes place in March.
“There is no fee to apply,” said Maria Hanes, development director of Teurlings Catholic. “We encourage anyone who may be interested to go ahead and submit an application, even if they are unsure. They do not need to make a final decision until March.”
Applications are accepted for new students in all four grade levels. Current Teurlings Catholic students do not need to re-apply.
Hanes said applicants will need to scan and upload the students’ official eighth grade midterm report card, final seventh grade report card, most recent standardized test scores, immunization records, birth certificate and Social Security card.
In evaluating applications, Hanes said Teurlings Catholic leaders look at the whole student, not only his or her academic performance.
“We look at extracurricular activities and involvement with their church parish. We look at their discipline records from their prior schools,” Hanes said. “It’s not about a certain GPA or certain test scores. If we feel we can accommodate the student academically and emotionally, that student is accepted.”
Teurlings Catholic Principal Michael Boyer noted that the school enrolls students with many ability levels. An individualized student needs program provides all necessary support. All students are enrolled in a college preparatory curriculum, while an honors program offers more vigorous courses. In addition, Teurlings Catholic students can take college courses through the dual enrollment program. On average, TCHS dual enrollment students graduate with 18 to 21 hours of college credit.
Outside the classroom, Boyer said students can participate in a variety of clubs and organizations, all of which develop leadership and teamwork skills. The Teurlings Catholic sports teams compete in all LHSAA sports, as well as bass fishing and skeet shooting. There are also options for creative students, including speech, drama, creative writing, music ministry and more.
All of this takes place with a Catholic foundation that includes morning and afternoon prayer, weekly reconciliation and Mass, a rosary every Friday, class retreats and more.
“The ability to continue our journey walking with Jesus makes Teurlings Catholic special, and we live it every day,” Boyer said. “After four years of theology class, we are confident our students can put into practice what they learned in the classroom.”
For families interested in learning more about Teurlings, an online tour and open house is available at www.tchs.net. Hanes said prospective families can also contact the school about tours, either virtually or after school in person.
Teurlings Catholic High School first opened in 1955. Today, it serves nearly 800 students in grades 9-12. It is located at 139 Teurlings Drive in Lafayette.