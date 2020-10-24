Teurlings Catholic High School is opening its doors to prospective new families later this fall, with new coronavirus safety protocols in place.
The school has traditionally held fall open houses and campus tours for several years. This year’s tours will be at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 10. Because of space limitations, anyone interested in participating must sign up in advance on the Teurlings Catholic website, www.tchs.net, beginning Monday, October 26.
“Parents will get an introduction to our school and have a chance to meet teachers, parents, students and administrators,” said Maria Hanes, the Teurlings Catholic development director. “There will be lots of people on hand to help parents get a feel of the atmosphere of our school.”
The school was founded in 1955 and serves students in grades 9-12. This year, it has an enrollment of about 735 students. It has an alumni base of more than 5,700 graduates.
“We are large enough to offer everything that kids want and need, but we are still a small school,” Hanes said. “We like keeping each of our grade levels under 200 students.”
Hanes said the open houses and tours are designed for families who are on the fence about enrolling their children at Teurlings Catholic or who may not have considered it in the past.
“We want to show them we are an excellent option if they are searching for what else is out there,” she said. “First and foremost, we are a Catholic school. If a family is looking for that option, we want to tell parents to give us a look because that is our number one priority. Academically, we have so much to offer. We have one of the largest dual enrollment programs in the state. The overwhelming majority of our graduates go on to four-year universities. We also have a lot to offer in terms of technology for our families.”
Hanes said families can also learn about the extracurricular activities at Teurlings Catholic, including various sports, clubs and more.
“There really is something for everyone,” she said. “It’s hard to not find something that you want to participate in.”
Hanes said that during the tour, parents will get to visit a classroom for each major subject area, as well as some key electives. They will hear presentations about the Teurlings Catholic experience and details about what their families can expect at each grade level.
If parents cannot make the tours, they are scheduled to be recorded live and posted to the Teurlings Catholic website and Facebook page so families can watch them either live or at a later time. Virtual tours are also available on the school’s website.
For more information or to sign up for a tour, visit www.tchs.net.