Weeks after the event took place, residents of The Blake at Lafayette are still on a high from their Mardi Gras ball.
The party marked one of the first major gatherings at the assisted living community since the COVID-19 pandemic. Many residents helped decorate the building and their own masks. There was a balloon arch, champagne wall, music, dancing and plenty of delicious food to go around.
“The best part was that all of the families came,” said Kim St. Blanc, The Blake’s director of sales. “This was the first event since the pandemic where a lot of family members felt comfortable coming in and gathering. There were tears of joy. There was so much dancing. It was fabulous. I think it really showed that’s who we are. We bring families together.”
Two kings and two queens reigned over the ball. One royal pair was chosen from The Blake’s memory care unit. The other pair, from the assisted living unit, is a couple who met at The Blake and recently married. A wedding reception in their honor is scheduled for March.
The Mardi Gras ball marked a major highlight, but was actually just one of dozens of events on The Blake’s calendar. There will be a St. Patrick’s Day event on March 17 and a Taste of Brazil celebration on March 24. The month will also feature visits from special guests who will teach tai chi and yoga, lead the rosary and play live music. Several outings are also scheduled on a regular basis, including trips to local stores, Moncus Park, church services, the public library, movie theaters, live shows and more.
“We always tell people that when you move into The Blake your life is just beginning,” St. Blanc said. “It’s a time to start a new chapter.”
There are also opportunities for relatives to join in on the fun. Ladies’ tea events are designed for female residents, their daughters, and granddaughters. A men’s club allows male residents to spend quality time with sons and grandsons.
Other events at The Blake include religious services and Bible study sessions, games like bingo and pokeno, crafts, science classes, crocheting, nightly movie showings and more. Every month has a theme or focus. For example, in March, residents will learn about the people and culture of Brazil through multiple educational sessions.
“One of the biggest things we’ve found is that our residents love to learn and expand their minds,” St. Blanc said. “They also like to move and stay healthy, so we incorporate a lot of exercise into our schedule every day.”
As an added bonus, residents can earn Blake Bucks for attending certain events. At the end of each month, an auction is held in which residents bid on items using their Blake Bucks, creating an extra incentive for socializing.
St. Blanc noted that The Blake residents in the memory care unit enjoy the same activities as those in assisted living. Staff members have additional training, specifically regarding those who suffer from memory loss, but also work hard to ensure that memory care residents continue to socialize and get out in the community. For example, on a recent spring day, several memory care residents returned from lunch at a local restaurant with big smiles on their faces.
“We probably have the highest-functioning memory care unit in town,” St. Blanc said. “It takes a lot of effort, but we love to do it. They go out to eat and go on excursions. We give them life and also the care that they need.”
The Blake currently has limited availability and move-in specials. St. Blanc said that after the COVID-19 pandemic isolated many senior citizens, several are beginning to realize the benefits of being in a community.
“When seniors are isolated, they don’t move and their bodies start breaking down,” she said. “When you’re here, just walking around the building is great for exercise. When it comes to the socialization aspect, it’s a fun group of people with a lot in common. Friendships are made here. Our residents are amazing on how they welcome a new resident into our Blake family.”
The Blake at Lafayette is located at 400 Polly Lane, just off of Kaliste Saloom Road. To request a tour, inquire about move-in specials or receive more information, visit www.blakeseniorliving.com/lafayette or call 337-443-0584.