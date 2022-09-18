For most people, the idea of leaving the place they have called home for decades is simply unthinkable. They have spent years filling it with not only items that suit their taste, but with fond memories of parties, family gatherings, holidays, and even casual conversations over coffee.
But, the truth is that as people age, these homes may no longer fit their needs. They may be too large and require too much upkeep, especially if the resident is a widow.
It may take many conversations, but once people process the emotions that come with the thought of downsizing, the transition is often much easier. It’s good to think of this phase as moving into something new and better, not away from something that fit their lifestyle once but no longer does so.
The Blake is prepared to welcome residents with open arms as they move into this new chapter of their lives. In the assisted living portion of the community, The Blake residents have access to 24/7 medical care, medication management, on-site rehab, laundry and housekeeping. There’s a fitness center, piano bar, library with computers, full-service salon and barber shop, game room, movie theater, walking trails and chapel. The calendar of events is jam-packed with trips to local attractions, restaurants, religious services and more. Many residents of The Blake still drive their own personal vehicles to visit family, run errands or go on outings.
All of this means that instead of sitting home all alone, The Blake residents share meals together, dance and listen to music, take arts and crafts classes and explore their community. Instead of worrying about home repairs or yardwork, they enjoy The Blake’s expansive courtyard or take a yoga class. When their family members visit, the conversations are joyful discussions about what’s going on in each other’s lives, not stressful talks about taking care of the house.
Even after someone loses the ability to keep up a house, home can still be found at The Blake, where residents feel love, find joy and experience life together. It’s a community filled with new friends, new memories and less stress because the Blake staff is there to support every need.
If you have a loved one who is struggling in their home, The Blake is ready to help.
The Blake at Lafayette is located at 400 Polly Lane. For more information, call 337-541-1794 or visit www.blakeseniorliving.com.