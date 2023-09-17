The Blake at Lafayette continues to embrace the vibrant local culture with upcoming events that will bring the music and food of the region to its residents.
“Concerts and Cuisine” will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Live music will be performed by Coattail Riders and Swampland String Band, which plays blues and jazz tunes. The event will also feature a progressive dinner highlighting “A Taste of Acadiana.” The meal will begin with champagne and light appetizers in The Blake café. Guests will start there and then be escorted to the Assisted Living or Memory Care communities for dinner.
The five-course meal will feature Cajun boudin balls, bayou-stewed okra and tomatoes, Creole jambalaya, Voodoo shrimp and grits, and a classic New Orleans-style bread pudding and rum sauce as the dessert.
Everyone is invited, although seating is limited and there will be a $15 guest charge. Those interested may reserve a seat by calling 337-366-0992.
Kim St. Blanc, director of sales at The Blake, said the September 21st event will be the second such “Concerts and Cuisine” at the community. The first one took place in August to rave reviews, and another is already being planned for October.
“Lafayette is known for family, fun, great food and music, so we try to incorporate all of that into these events,” St. Blanc said. “The residents get so excited and they love to dress up. Many of them would have big celebrations at their previous homes, so this is a way for us to help them continue those traditions.”
St. Blanc noted that many residents at The Blake have a lifelong appreciation for music, which the staff encourages with live bands. Some have always gone to performances at festivals and concert venues, while others also developed an appreciation for symphonies and operas over the years.
“We work to make the music a little bit different for each event,” she said. “The first one featured a symphony quartet. This one will have a jazz band. Our next one will feature a pianist. You’ll see a lot of residents and their families get up and dance. Some just like to sit back and listen to the music because that’s how they enjoy it.”
As for the menu, St. Blanc credited The Blake’s dietary staff with coming up with creative and elevated dishes for “Concerts and Cuisine” that celebrate local flavors and often remind residents of meals that they prepared for their own families.
“Our chef and her whole team is amazing,” St. Blanc said. “The residents love her food every day. But, they’re excited to taste everything when they take it to the next level. They get so excited about it and love sharing the meal with their families. It can be hard for some residents to get out and about at restaurants, so we let them know that this is their home and we’ll have great food and they can invite everyone to come.”
The last “Concerts and Cuisine” at The Blake is on Thursday, October 19, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aside from these events, The Blake hosts frequent parties throughout the holiday season and continuing into celebrations of Mardi Gras in the early part of the year.
“I think these events are fun for people who are interested in moving into assisted living, but are a little intimidated and don’t know what to expect,” St. Blanc said. “This is a way to change people’s minds and share new perspectives with them in a fun environment. It’s a way to show them that their life can be elevated by living at The Blake and not sitting home alone.”
The Blake at Lafayette is located at 400 Polly Lane. Visit www.blakeseniorliving.com/senior-living/la/lafayette/polly-ln/ for more information.