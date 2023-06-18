When it comes to memory care, many people have misconceptions and limited knowledge about these communities. Some may think they are somber and disheartening, with limited interactions and activities. The Blake at Lafayette has created a completely different memory care community, one that is vibrant, upbeat, and full of music and laughter.
“Our memory care community mirrors our assisted living,” said Matthew Godfrey, director of memory care for The Blake at Lafayette. “Physically, it looks the same. There is a beautiful courtyard, a theater, an activity area, and bright spaces with large windows. The quality of life is unmatched. Our residents live, laugh and have fun.”
Chante Chevalier-Helire, The Blake at Lafayette’s Walk with Me coordinator, said the community’s certified dementia practitioners create the best plan of care for individuals based on their current state of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Discussing a current “day in the life” and a previous “day in the life” helps determine the best programs. The Memory Care Community is secure while allowing an abundance of space for residents to enjoy activities and the outdoors.
Godfrey said he is most touched to see the connections that form between memory care residents. There are nearly 40 individuals in the community, all of whom have been diagnosed with various forms of dementia. The Blake at Lafayette staff creates the best plan of care for individuals based on their current state of Alzheimer’s and dementia-related disorders.
“We start with getting to know our residents,” he said. “From the atmosphere to the care, every day at The Blake is custom ordered for a sense of place, security, and better living. We create an environment of joy based on the values of PAST – peace of mind, acceptance of individuality, security and trust. When you have any type of challenge, the world can be a harsh place. But, when you are in a community and surrounded by people with similar challenges, there’s this level of compassion for one another that really starts to shine. I see smiles and handholding. It’s all about comforting one another. This community is an easy place to exist without stress or worry.”
There are frequent celebrations in the memory care community to recognize birthdays, holidays and special events. For example, a luau will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 29 featuring live music and tropical refreshments.
Godfrey said that when a new resident moves into The Blake at Lafayette memory care community, the team and family complete a biography to gain background knowledge of the resident and develop a comprehensive care plan that is specific to that person. The plans are created with the help of family members and cover all aspects of daily life, including meals, laundry, medication management, activities and more. Godfrey said he also uses this planning time to take a deep dive into the resident’s history, including their prior careers, family background, favorite hobbies, favorite foods, and personal traits such as how they like their hair styled and whether they have always been an early riser or a night owl.
“Family involvement helps our team implement a plan for their day-to-day life,” he said. “Those are things that help our residents feel like this is home.”
Chevalier-Helire said The Blake at Lafayette memory care team is specially trained. When the residents see the same team members each day, it creates a sense of continuity that is comforting. The team can also alert others if they notice a resident is behaving differently or showing signs of a possible medical problem.
“Both of my grandmothers were diagnosed with dementia, so I understand that it’s not an easy transition,” she said. “The most important thing to remember is that you have to give the residents the same care now that they gave you when you were growing up. I think that’s where a memory care community like ours is really beneficial. We keep the residents involved in daily life and maintain their dignity.”
The Blake at Lafayette memory care community guarantees residents three chef-prepared meals served restaurant-style each day, 24-hour onsite nurses and personal assistants, health monitoring, regular assessments and more. The community is located at 400 Polly Lane in Lafayette. If you are looking to change Assisted Living or Memory Care communities, The Blake at Lafayette welcomes you by offering to pay your 1st month rent free if you take financial possession within 7 days of reserving your apartment! We have limited availability so these apartments will not last long! Call 337-366-0992 to schedule a tour today!