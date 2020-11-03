The school year looks different for Louisiana families, as many districts are using either a complete online or hybrid learning model. To help parents and teachers, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages.
The Advocate, The Acadiana Advocate and The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune are pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to share these resources with families. Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a list of resources for students, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go to that resource.
Here are this week’s digital resources:
Grades K-2: Plum’s Island Explorer: Land and Water
Navigate around the island to explore various landforms and water bodies in this interactive game from PLUM LANDING. Journey around the island and pick up trash to unlock information—including videos and ground-level and aerial images—about specific landforms and water bodies. Students use the game and associated supports to observe, identify, and record characteristics of common landforms and water bodies as they navigate and represent the landscape from an aerial perspective on a map.
For best results, play this game in full-screen in Chrome or Firefox. If you're using iOS devices, a freeapp version of the game is available
Grades 3-5: Force and Motion | Science Trek
IdahoPTV's Science Trek defines gravity, force, friction and inertia through examples from amusement park rides. Examples and explanations of Sir Isaac Newton's Three Laws of Motion are also included.
Grades 6-8 : Can You Read Shang? | The Story of China
The Shang were the first Chinese people to invent writing. The Shang people, who lived over 3000 years ago, etched characters—pictures—onto bones. Shang writing is known as "oracle bone script." Other ancient scripts, such as Egypt's hieroglyphics, fell out of use, but oracle bone script developed into the modern characters which Chinese people still use today. See if you can match the Shang "pictures" to the English words—and then choose the corresponding modern Chinese character.
Grades 9-12: What's This Stuff?
In this interactive activity adapted from NOVA, learn about properties of materials such as tensile and compressive strength, toughness, hardness, ductility, malleability, flexibility, electrical and thermal conductivity, and resistance to molds, water, heat, and corrosion. Play a game to identify ten mystery materials using videos and clue cards.
Teachers:
You don't want to miss it! There's still time to register for the Louisiana Statewide Virtual Edcamp (LSVE) on November 14, 2020 from 9AM - 12PM. Connect with your peers and talk about the things that matter most to them: their interests, passions and questions. Teachers who attend a virtual EdCamp can choose to lead sessions on those things that matter, with an expectation that the people in the room will work together to build understanding by sharing their own knowledge and questions. This is the (LSVE) originally scheduled for October 10th. All participants will have a chance at one of six $100 Amazon Gift Cards!