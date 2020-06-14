With students out of school, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages. These tools are designed to help students and parents navigate the new learning landscape and ensure that students return to school ready to go next fall.
The Acadiana Advocate is pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to help reach parents with the resources available to learn from home.
Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature resources for students in all grade levels, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go directly to that resource.
The Advocate group is Louisiana's largest news group and is proud to be Louisiana-owned, with a combined reach of more than 10 million unique users each month on our websites, nola.com, theadvocate.com and theacadianaadvocate.com.
CLB The Community Bank has been a Louisiana institution since 1904 serving Catahoula, LaSalle and Lafayette parishes. Their mission is to combine hometown banking with the latest conveniences. For more information, visit clbbank.com.
Grades PreK-2: Wild Kratts Baby Buddies App
The Wild Kratts need your help taking care of baby animals in the African Savannah! Take care of a baby elephant, cheetah, crocodile, zebra and aardvark! Join Martin, Chris, and the Wild Kratts team on an African Savannah creature sitting adventure. These baby animals need a lot of attention and care, and with Wild Kratts Baby Buddies app, you are in charge of feeding, washing, protecting and playing with each one. The Wild Kratts team will be there with some facts and tips to help you learn about the baby animals amazing creature powers along the way. The Wild Kratts Baby Buddies App is for Wild Kratts fans of all ages from 3 to 8 and focuses on animal care and animal science.
Grades 3-5: Bumper Ducks
From the Smithsonian Science Education Center, Bumper Ducks is an educational physical science game that will help teach your child about what happens when two objects collide and how mass impacts the acceleration of an object. These ducks need your help! Help them reach tasty treats across the pond, but watch out for obstacles! Turtles, frogs, and logs will try and knock you off course. It isn’t easy, but pond friends are there to help! Think you're up for the challenge?
Grades 6-8: The Road to Apollo: An Interactive Journey
Discover the breathtaking failures and successes and the stakes and costs of the American space program as you take an immersive journey through Project Apollo’s missions 1, 8, and 11 in The Road to Apollo: An Interactive Journey from American Experience.
Grades 9-12: Coping with Uncertainty during Coronavirus- Above the Noise
This whole coronavirus thing is messing up every aspect of society. School is no exception, with millions of students now stuck at home dealing with a bunch of new stress. How do you deal with so much uncertainty in the time of coronavirus?
Teachers: Virtual Professional Learning Series | PBS LearningMedia
Our Virtual Professional Learning Series is created for teachers - by teachers - to bring together content experts and educators from all backgrounds. With an emphasis on fun, engaging, accessible, and free tools for classrooms, these bite-sized opportunities are designed to connect educators with each other and PBS shows, themes, and content. With topics ranging from history to digital engagement, educators will find something they need to enhance their practice and perspective. Upon completion, PBS provides a certificate of attendance for each one hour virtual professional learning event.