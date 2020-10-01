The beginning of the school year will look different for Louisiana families, as many districts will use either a complete online or hybrid learning model. To help parents and teachers, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages.
The Advocate, The Acadiana Advocate and The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune are pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to share these resources with families. Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a list of resources for students, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go to that resource.
The Advocate group is Louisiana’s largest news group and is proud to be Louisiana-owned, with a combined reach of more than 10 million unique users each month on our websites, nola.com, theadvocate.com and theacadianaadvocate.com.
CLB The Community Bank has been a Louisiana institution since 1904 serving Catahoula, LaSalle and Lafayette parishes. Their mission is to combine hometown banking with the latest conveniences. For more information, visit clbbank.com.
Here are this week’s digital resources:
Grades K-2: Animals, Maps, and Habitats, Oh My!
In this STEM activity from Cyberchase, students watch a video in which a habitat has been disturbed by the construction of a bike path. They then use x and y coordinates to locate items on a map and find a solution to the problem posed in the video. Extend the learning with the related Cyberchase at-home activity Habitat Mapping Game.
Grades 3-5: - MONTANA SHAKES! WordSmashing: Language Workshop
Create, learn, and pantomime new words! Shakespeare loved to create new words and to play creatively with the meaning of words, so can you. This workshop is based on the MT SHAKES! 2016 adaptation of a Midsummer Night's Dream. This workshop is designed to introduce students to the creative capacity of words.
Grades 6-8: Balancing Scales To Solve Equations
Predict the number of blocks you need to equal the weight of one bag and then test your theory. This interactive exercise focuses on using critical thinking skills to add and subtract items on the scales to achieve balance and visual problem solving. This resource is part of the Math at the Core: Middle School collection.
Grades 9-12: Lorraine Hansberry: "A Raisin in the Sun" | Analyzing Theme
In this interactive lesson, discover how literary techniques like setting, characterization, and conflict contribute to the overarching theme of a text. Through analysis of Lorraine Hansberry's iconic play A Raisin in the Sun, explore the importance of these different elements individually, then learn how each piece comes together to establish theme.
Teachers: LPB | Edcamp Statewide Partnership Empowering Educators Statewide
Edcamps are free to attendees, ensuring that all local educators have access to them. LPB’s goal is to support Edcamps around the state so educators statewide can connect with one another to spark innovation in the classroom. This partnership will help Edcamps in Louisiana bring educators together to transform teaching in learning, especially early childhood educators. LPB recognizes the need for strong peer-to-peer teacher networks and looks forward to bringing the Edcamp model to communities around the state in partnership with all of the Edcamps in Louisiana. Learn more about the national Edcamp movement: edcamp.org