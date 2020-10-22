The school year looks different for Louisiana families, so to help parents and teachers, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages.
The Advocate, The Acadiana Advocate and The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune are pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to share these resources with families. Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a list of resources for students, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go to that resource.
The Advocate group is Louisiana’s largest news group and is proud to be Louisiana-owned, with a combined reach of more than 10 million unique users each month on our websites, nola.com, theadvocate.com and theacadianaadvocate.com.
CLB The Community Bank has been a Louisiana institution since 1904 serving Catahoula, LaSalle and Lafayette parishes. Their mission is to combine hometown banking with the latest conveniences. For more information, visit clbbank.com.
Here are this week’s digital resources:
Grades K-2: Halloween Spooky Science Special | Sid the Science Kid
In these Halloween segments from Sid the Science Kid, kids learn that bats are helpful creatures that catch mosquitoes, spiders are expert web builders, and cats have fantastic leaping abilities. They also learn that skeletons help hold up our bodies, and slime can be a solid or a liquid depending on its composition.
Grades 3-5: Halloween | All About the Holidays
Halloween hasn't always been about candy and costumes. Take a look back at the historical traditions about spirits that are the basis for this holiday. You're in for a treat!
Grades 6-8: Claymation | Digital Storytelling
Learn principles of Claymation storytelling through this digital lesson! Create a clay character, tell a great story, throw in a few animation principles, and you're a Claymation pro in no time.
Grades 9-12: She Resisted: Strategies of Suffrage | The Vote
Learn about the groundbreaking strategies women used to give rise to the largest expansion of voting rights in American history in She Resisted: Strategies of Suffrage, an interactive audio/visual experience from American Experience. An activity invites students to form jigsaw groups and watch one or more of the eight “Strategy” segments in small groups, taking advantage of the unique interactive nature of the presentation.
Teachers: Finding Ways to Reflect and Recharge During Difficult Times
Anytime we experience change, it disrupts our worlds. COVID-19 has forced change upon everyone, and the hardest part is that no one chose it and there is no foreseeable end date. This leaves us all with a few choices. How do I choose to respond to the things that I can’t control? How do I choose to show up for others? How do I ground myself in the present moment so I can be present for others?