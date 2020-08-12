This school year will be unlike any other for families. For at least the first several weeks, most schools will have either partial or fully virtual classes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For parents and guardians, that means putting on their teacher hats and trying to navigate technology, lesson plans, assignments and more.
It’s a daunting task, but there are free resources available to help both teachers and parents. Louisiana Public Broadcasting has a website to help parents, teachers and caregivers navigate at-home learning. It includes online digital, education libraries that includes dozens of interactive games, lessons, quizzes and more for all grade levels.
The resources are available at https://lpb.org/athome.
“People need to find support, whether it’s from other parents, their schools or online communities,” said Melissa Tolson, LPB’s Bright by Text program coordinator and trainer/facilitator for its Ready to Learn grant initiative. “We gathered up what we felt were the best sites that were user-friendly and free for parents to use. Everything is aligned to the Louisiana state standards.”
To help parents understand how to find resources, LPB hosts PBS LearningMedia webinars at 10 a.m. each Wednesday. During the webinars, participants review how to search for resources and how to apply them to their child’s lessons.
“We encourage parents to reach out for help,” said Nancy Tooraen, LPB education manager. “It’s empowering them with tools they never had before. We’ve found that when parents learn about these resources, they will oftentimes step up and use them in a beneficial way.”
Tolson said the tools are especially helpful because the world of education has changed drastically since most parents were in school. For example, math and literacy skills are taught in a different manners, with a stronger emphasis on critical thinking and open-ended questions.
“When I was a child, you read a text and answered either true/false or multiple choice questions,” Tolson said. “Now it’s completely different. Children have to go into a text and find a passage and cite it. For math, it’s totally new. You have to have a deep knowledge of the skills these kids are being taught today.”
Through the LPB LearningMedia tools, parents or teachers can set up a free account and search for resources based on subject area or grade level. Multiple resources are available, including, videos, lesson plans, interactive lessons, games and more. Tooraen said users can save resources and share them with others as well.
Some parents have joined together to find, save and share various resources in different subject areas. Many resources are also geared toward teachers, whether they need extra support or want to enrich their students’ knowledge.
“We know parents just want to do the best they can for their kids,” she said. “They just have to remember that by doing everything they can will be enough.”