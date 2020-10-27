The school year looks different for Louisiana families, as many districts are using either a complete online or hybrid learning model. To help parents and teachers, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages.
The Advocate, The Acadiana Advocate and The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune are pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to share these resources with families. Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a list of resources for students, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go to that resource.
The Advocate group is Louisiana’s largest news group and is proud to be Louisiana-owned, with a combined reach of more than 10 million unique users each month on our websites, nola.com, theadvocate.com and theacadianaadvocate.com.
CLB The Community Bank has been a Louisiana institution since 1904 serving Catahoula, LaSalle and Lafayette parishes. Their mission is to combine hometown banking with the latest conveniences. For more information, visit clbbank.com.
Here are this week’s digital resources:
Grades K-2: Archerfish Bug Rush | Wild Kratts
Learn about the archerfish and the bugs they eat as you play the Wild Kratts: Archer Fish Bug game.
Grades 3-5: Bats | Science Trek
This episode of IdahoPTV's Science Trek describes the key role bats play in the ecosystem. They help pollinate plants so we have food. They eat insects so bugs do not overwhelm us. But 25 percent of all bat species are threatened with extinction. Watch a biologist discuss how he catches and handles bats. Find out why they are becoming an endangered species.
Grades 6-8: Baseball and Social Change: The Story of Roberto Clemente
In this blended lesson supporting literacy skills, students learn about baseball legend Roberto Clemente, his early years in the United States during segregation, and changes in the 1960s that made the U.S. culture more open to Clemente’s Latino culture. Students develop their literacy skills through a social studies focus on how culture shapes individual identity and how a culture changes when new groups of people enter it. During this process, they read informational text, learn and practice vocabulary words, and explore content through videos and interactive activities.
Grades 9-12: Building A Biodiversity Timeline
Identify and evaluate solutions for reducing human impacts on the environment and biodiversity in this interactive lesson and corresponding interdisciplinary research activity from WGBH. Through an analysis of exemplars from the What Is Missing? project, students learn how various kinds of data and information can be gathered to create a biodiversity timeline that serves as evidence of changes in a population of a species. As they create their own timelines, students gain a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of humans and the environment and the impact human activities can have on biodiversity.
Teachers: Redirecting Grief to Growth | A Trusted Space
As the nation navigates an unprecedented school year, this film and curriculum offers tools to mitigate the effects of grief, trauma, anxiety, and other emotional stressors affecting both students and teachers. The 43-minute film features teachers, parents, students, and renowned experts including Linda Darling-Hammond and Pedro Noguera, among others. The accompanying research-based SEL curriculum provides a practical, empathetic, and scientific understanding of how trauma impacts behavior and learning, and how to manage it within any classroom setting.