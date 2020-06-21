With students out of school, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages. These tools are designed to help students and parents navigate the new learning landscape and ensure that students return to school ready to go next fall.
The Acadiana Advocate is pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to help reach parents with the resources available to learn from home.
Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature resources for students in all grade levels, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go directly to that resource.
The Advocate group is Louisiana's largest news group and is proud to be Louisiana-owned, with a combined reach of more than 10 million unique users each month on our websites, nola.com, theadvocate.com and theacadianaadvocate.com.
CLB The Community Bank has been a Louisiana institution since 1904 serving Catahoula, LaSalle and Lafayette parishes. Their mission is to combine hometown banking with the latest conveniences. For more information, visit clbbank.com.
Grades PreK-2: Andy’s Art Studio
In this game, little artists can paint masks, quilts and nesting dolls from around the world!
Grades 3-5: Mandarin Movement
In this activity, language and movement unite. There are two teachers who will read a command, once in Mandarin and once in English. The students listen to both languages and then perform what the command is. Students are asked to complete things such as sit down, stand up, stop and swim. This activity is great for working on psychomotor and cognitive skills.
Grades 6-8: Why Do Astronauts Exercise At Least Two Hours A Day In Space?
If you play a sport, you know that staying in shape in the off-season is just as important as it is during the regular season. If you do not keep up your training during the months you are off, you will lose your strength and agility. Just like athletes everywhere, astronauts have to keep in shape both on Earth and in space. Watch NASA astronaut Randy “Komrade” Bresnik explain the different types of workout equipment and the exercises astronauts use in space. Then, learn how you can create an experiment to simulate the effects of bone loss at home with the help of the STEM in 30 team!
Grades 9-12: Identifying “FAKE” News
What is “fake” news? How do we know it’s false? Use these resources from Common Sense Education to investigate the way information is presented in order to analyze what is seen on the web. This resource is part of the News and Media Literacy Collection.
Teachers:
Lower Grades: Developing Cultural Awareness | Learning with the Littles
We invite you to a live discussion with illustrator, animator, writer, director and producer, Joe Murray, who created the new PBS KIDS hit, Let’s Go Luna. Together with on-staff anthropologist Erik Messal and cultural advisors from more than a dozen countries, Joe has a developed a fun, sweet, irreverent way for even our littlest learners to travel the world and develop global awareness. Designed by educators, the Learning with Littles professional learning series for Pre K-2 educators provides ideas for how to responsibly integrate media into your learning environment.
Upper Grades: Confronting Bias-Ethics in the Classroom
The resources in this collection provide teachers with tools to incorporate ethics education in the classroom, promote understanding of differing viewpoints, and foster civil dialogue about bias. The collection is divided into three subcategories; Understanding Bias, Experiencing Bias, and Addressing Bias.