The beginning of the school year will look different for Louisiana families, as many districts will use either a complete online or hybrid learning model. To help parents and teachers, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages.
The Advocate, The Acadiana Advocate and The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune are pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to share these resources with families. Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a list of resources for students, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go to that resource.
Here are this week’s digital resources:
Grades Prek-2: Catch the Centigurps
This game from Odd Squad will help children with: counting up to 100 by 1’s, 2’s, 5’s, and 10’s. They can help the Odd Squad team capture Centigurps in this fast-paced game!
Grades 3-5: Storytelling with Words and Pictures
In this interactive lesson, students learn the basics of how stories are structured, gain vocabulary about storytelling elements, and explore how the arts, specifically drawing, can be a valuable way for students to tell stories. By the end of the lesson, each student will have written a story with a clear setting, conflict, and resolution. They will have reflected on the process of storytelling, and are given the (optional) opportunity to create a comic.
Grades 6-8: Real-Life Math | Woodworker
Listen to a master craftsman explain many of the ways that mathematics is used in woodworking, including number operations; geometry; ratios and proportions; and measurement, in this video from KAET. In the accompanying activity, students will draw a scale drawing of an object in their classroom.
Grades 9-12: Math in Restaurants
Students are introduced to Sue Torres, an accomplished chef and restaurant owner and learn how she uses math in her work. Sue presents teams with a mathematical restaurant challenge: find the best price point to charge for guacamole, a popular item in the restaurant by identifying what she should pay for avocados, the main ingredient. In this lesson, students focus on understanding the Big Ideas of Algebra: patterns, relationships, equivalence, and linearity; learn to use a variety of representations, including modeling with variables; build connections between numeric and algebraic expressions; and use what they have learned about number and operations, measurement, statistics, as applications of algebra.
Teachers: Is School Enough?
Is School Enough? documents vivid examples of where new modes of learning and engagement are taking hold and flourishing. This new approach reaches motivated students as well as kids that educators call “the bright and bored,” helping these learners tune in rather than drop out.