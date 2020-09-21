The beginning of the school year will look different for Louisiana families, as many districts will use either a complete online or hybrid learning model. To help parents and teachers, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages.
The Advocate, The Acadiana Advocate and The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune are pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to share these resources with families. Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a list of resources for students, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go to that resource.
Here are this week’s digital resources:
Grades K-2: Friends!
True friends come in all sizes! Enjoy a fresh take on an old story about a lion and a mouse. Learn to retell stories with a beginning, middle and end, and recognize characters, setting, major events, moral, and key details.
Grades 3-5: Dunk Tank!: Venn Diagram
In this interactive game, learners explore Venn Diagrams and how they are used to represent data overlap and difference. Comical and real-world examples are provided using two and three circles, plus circle-within-a-circle representation. Activity segments include Zoo Mix-Up -- a game that features Venn Diagrams to sort animals in a wacky zoo; a video demonstrating the use of a Venn Diagram to make a pizza; and game-show questions designed to promote understanding of set intersection and union. This resource is part of Dunk Tank!, a math-themed collection that features a combination of video and interactive gaming.
Grades 6-8: -Engineer a Jetliner
Experience the engineering design process as an aerospace engineer assigned to design and test an airplane, in this interactive produced by WGBH and The Documentary Group. Your challenge is to determine which wing and engine configuration is best suited to each of four missions (the defined needs or objectives for the airplane). The first three missions ask you to find airworthy, low-cost, and fuel-efficient designs. The fourth invites you to define your own objective. Consider a range of different wing and engine design solutions—each one rated for build cost, fuel burn, and weight—and choose a configuration to test. Then, depending on your results, refine the design and test again, or move on to the next mission.
Grades 9-12: Periodic Table of the Elements
Explore this interactive periodic table by clicking on the elements to find out such things as name, atomic mass, and classification. Then quiz yourself with an interactive game to place a dozen elements onto a blank table.
Teachers: LPB | Edcamp Statewide Partnership Empowering Educators Statewide
Edcamps are free to attendees, ensuring that all local educators have access to them. LPB’s goal is to support Edcamps around the state so educators statewide can connect with one another to spark innovation in the classroom. This partnership will help Edcamps in Louisiana bring educators together to transform teaching in learning, especially early childhood educators. LPB recognizes the need for strong peer-to-peer teacher networks and looks forward to bringing the Edcamp model to communities around the state in partnership with all of the Edcamps in Louisiana. Learn more about the national Edcamp movement: edcamp.org