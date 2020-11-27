The school year looks different for Louisiana families, as many districts are using either a complete online or hybrid learning model. To help parents and teachers, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages.
The Advocate, The Acadiana Advocate and The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune are pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to share these resources with families. Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a list of resources for students, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go to that resource.
The Advocate group is Louisiana’s largest news group and is proud to be Louisiana-owned, with a combined reach of more than 10 million unique users each month on our websites, nola.com, theadvocate.com and theacadianaadvocate.com.
CLB The Community Bank has been a Louisiana institution since 1904 serving Catahoula, LaSalle and Lafayette parishes. Their mission is to combine hometown banking with the latest conveniences. For more information, visit clbbank.com.
Here are this week’s digital resources:
Grades K-2: Generosity | An ARTHUR Interactive Game
Explore the topic of generosity in this interactive game, Arthur’s Giving and Keeping Game, based on the characters and storyline from the PBS children’s series ARTHUR. Arthur finds out sharing things (including time) isn’t always easy to do. Help Arthur make some difficult decisions about sharing his chocolates, money, and time with friends.
Grades 3-5: The Meaning of Home: An Illustrated Story | Standing Bear's Footsteps
This is the story of a remarkable Native American man and the tribe he was a member and leader of. It is a story that challenged and changed the U.S. legal system. It’s a story that created massive national and international interest at the time, but that may be only remembered now in the names given to locations in Nebraska years ago. The Ponca Indians and Standing Bear will become key participants in a landmark Federal court case held in Omaha in 1879. "Standing Bear vs. Crook" will be a small first step by Indians to achieve limited justice under the U.S. Constitution.
Grades 6-8: Up from the Dust | Mission US
In Up from the Dust, players take on the roles of twins Frank and Ginny Dunn, whose family wheat farm is devastated by the Great Depression and Dust Bowl. As they experience the hardships of the 1930s, players learn about Americans' strategies for survival - as individuals, communities, and a nation.
Grades 9-12: Communicating at Work
Knowing how to communicate in a positive, professional, and constructive way is one of the most important job skills you can develop. Employers value people who work well as part of a team and who can talk respectfully to customers and clients, especially when problems and complaints arise. In this interactive lesson, students will learn the importance of interpersonal communication skills, listening skills, and making a good impression. Students will gather information through reading, activities, and video excerpts from KET’s Dropping Back In to answer one of two final writing prompts about communication skills.
Teachers: Flexible, online professional development for PreK-12 educators
PBS TeacherLine offers courses that can inspire, educate, and reinvigorate your teaching strategies! PBS TeacherLine offers 15, 30, or 45 hour courses that are facilitated by content experts and master teachers that immerse you in a collaborative, online environment with your peers. You have the opportunity to earn graduate-level credit with our partner universities. Interested in trying out a course before committing? PBS TeacherLine offers free, self-paced courses that require 1.5 to 4 hours of study. Explore PD for PreK-3 Educators or view the monthly schedule to find a course that fits your needs!