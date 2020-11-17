The school year looks different for Louisiana families, as many districts are using either a complete online or hybrid learning model. To help parents and teachers, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages.
The Advocate, The Acadiana Advocate and The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune are pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to share these resources with families. Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a list of resources for students, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go to that resource.
Here are this week’s digital resources:
Grades K-2: Empathy | An ARTHUR Interactive Comic
Explore the topic of empathy in this interactive comic, So Funny I Forgot to Laugh, based on the characters and storyline from the PBS children’s series ARTHUR. When Arthur takes his teasing too far, it upsets Sue Ellen. Can Arthur find a way to apologize for bullying Sue Ellen and save their friendship?
Grades 3-5: Prairie Portrait Interactive Science Lesson
In this lesson, students investigate a prairie inhabitant--the bee. Students gather information about a bee’s internal and external parts and use this information as evidence to make a claim about how the bee’s internal and external parts work together as a system to ensure survival. The lesson supports diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility by focusing on an insect familiar to learners in most environments and providing contextual definitions for vocabulary as well as illustrations and video, helping learners from areas without prairie to engage with and understand the lesson.
Grades 6-8 : A History of Thanksgiving
This self-paced lesson provides historical context for Thanksgiving and presents students with writing-based activities. This is an activity that students can complete, or it can be assigned as a take-home activity (pending computer and Internet access) for family participation.
Grades 9-12: Analyzing Primary Source Media
In this self-paced interactive lesson, students examine primary source media—specifically, news footage carried on Boston television channels over the last five decades. Like historians who analyze documents, photographs, and other primary sources to learn more about the people, issues, and events of the past, students watch news footage on subjects including the 1979 oil crisis, the 1974 Boston school desegregation controversy, and affirmative action. They practice three steps—observe, interpret, and question—to analyze the media. For a final assignment, they select footage and write an essay or blog post that contains their analysis and reflects their understanding of the content in its historical context.
Teachers: VOICES IN EDUCATION The Importance of Windows and Mirrors in Stories
Do your students see themselves in texts you teach? Seeing ourselves in literature is a gift. Here’s help for selecting text through a critical race lens to ensure reading is an empowering experience for every student.