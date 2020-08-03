The beginning of the school year will look different for Louisiana families, as most districts will use either a complete online or hybrid learning model. To help parents and teachers, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages.
The Advocate, The Acadiana Advocate and The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune are pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to share these resources with families. Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a list of resources for students, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go to that resource.
The Advocate group is Louisiana’s largest news group and is proud to be Louisiana-owned, with a combined reach of more than 10 million unique users each month on our websites, nola.com, theadvocate.com and theacadianaadvocate.com.
CLB The Community Bank has been a Louisiana institution since 1904 serving Catahoula, LaSalle and Lafayette parishes. Their mission is to combine hometown banking with the latest conveniences. For more information, visit clbbank.com.
Here are this week’s digital resources:
Grades PreK-2: Back to School Planner and Checklist
Get ready to go back to school with PBS KIDS! Help your student plan their first week of school, identify new routines, and prepare for the year ahead with these printables. The collection includes a checklist for learning at home!
Grades 3-5: No Nonsense Grammar
Need a quick grammar review before school starts? Explore a range of commonly taught grammar principles for elementary and middle schoolers with these short, fun videos and activities. These videos are great are great for learning at home as well!
Grades 6-8: Dividing Fractions |School Yourself
It turns out that dividing by a fraction is the same as multiplying by its reciprocal! In this lesson, you'll discover why that's true, and then get some practice with this interactive video from the School Yourself Algebra series. Super for review, and perfect for at home learning.
Grades 9-12: Crash Course Chemistry
Have no fear learning chemistry this school year! By the end of the course, you will be able to:
- Utilize the fundamental tools of chemistry, including the periodic table, nomenclature, and basic lab safety techniques
- Understand the structure of matter
- Predict and explain chemical reactions, and comprehend the many ways they affect our world
- Reason through problems involving kinetics, thermodynamics, and chemical equilibrium
- Recognize different organic chemicals and their uses
This course includes 46 short, engaging videos.
Teachers: A Week of Professional Learning – Distance Learning Strategies for K-2 Teachers
Starts August 3rd at 10 AM! Register NOW! You're invited to a week of free, virtual learning with PBS KIDS. Hear from teachers across the country as they share successes and lessons learned in the transition to distance learning this past spring.