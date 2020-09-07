The beginning of the school year will look different for Louisiana families, as many districts will use either a complete online or hybrid learning model. To help parents and teachers, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages.
The Advocate, The Acadiana Advocate and The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune are pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to share these resources with families. Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a list of resources for students, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go to that resource.
The Advocate group is Louisiana’s largest news group and is proud to be Louisiana-owned, with a combined reach of more than 10 million unique users each month on our websites, nola.com, theadvocate.com and theacadianaadvocate.com.
CLB The Community Bank has been a Louisiana institution since 1904 serving Catahoula, LaSalle and Lafayette parishes. Their mission is to combine hometown banking with the latest conveniences. For more information, visit clbbank.com.
Here are this week’s digital resources:
Grades K-2: Sled Dog Dash Game | MOLLY OF DENALI™
Use this MOLLY OF DENALI™ digital game to extend and expand children's use of informational text, as well as their knowledge of Alaska Native culture. Molly and her friend Tooey use a fictional app to access information that will help them guide and take care of their sled dogs. As the children play, they learn about sleds, sled dogs, and the Alaskan environment, while using navigational and graphical features of informational text: diagrams, captions, tables, and electronic menus. Players also locate key details in the text to learn about dog care. The game, which takes about 20 minutes to play, is accessible for readers and non-readers alike.
Grades 3-5: Comparing Fractions: Bubble Gum Blowing Contest
Determine which class wins the bubble gum blowing contest by comparing fractions based on how many students blew bubbles and the size of each class. This interactive exercise focuses on fractions with unlike denominators using number lines and takes math out of the classroom and into the real world.
Grades 6-8: The Powers of Government
In this interactive lesson supporting literacy skills, students learn about the three branches of the United States government. Students develop their literacy skills as they explore a social studies focus on the powers that the Constitution assigns to each branch—legislative, executive, and judicial—and how the three branches work together. During this process, they read informational text, learn and practice vocabulary words, and explore content through videos and interactive activities.
Grades 9-12: Timeline: A Brief History of Einstein's General Theory of Relativity | Light Falls
This interactive timeline from the World Science Festival follows Einstein’s early progress from his brilliant but rebellious school days to his first job working as a clerk in a patent office in Bern, Switzerland, through to the announcement of Einstein’s special theory of relativity in 1905. It culminates with the solar eclipse of May 29, 1919, when astronomical observations prove Einstein's theory is correct. The timeline ends with a short video on general relativity presented by Brian Greene.
Teachers: PBS LearningMedia Class Rostering Webinar
Explore the free tools available on PBS LearningMedia, including the new class rostering tool that allows you to easily keep track of students' progress and completion of assignments. During this webinar, our team will provide training on how you can take full advantage of class rostering and other advanced tools that will bring lessons to life for your students!