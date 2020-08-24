The beginning of the school year will look different for Louisiana families, as most districts will use either a complete online or hybrid learning model. To help parents and teachers, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages.
The Advocate, The Acadiana Advocate and The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune are pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to share these resources with families. Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a list of resources for students, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go to that resource.
Here are this week’s digital resources:
Grades PreK-2: Camouflage!
In this adventure, little Ioda takes hide and seek to a whole new level! Practice asking and answering questions like who, what, when, where, why, and how. Retell this awesome story with characters, main ideas, and key details.
Grades 3-5: Rounding To Whole Numbers
Only whole numbers can get in to the number line party, what's a decimal to do? This interactive lesson focuses on using what you know about number lines and rounding from the tenths place to make decimals whole numbers and then asks you to explain your reasoning to show comprehension.
Grades 6-8: Solving A Public Health Problem
In this blended lesson supporting literacy skills, students watch videos about a real-life disease outbreak in New York City and learn about the step-by-step process public health workers use in investigating the cause of similar outbreaks. Students develop their literacy skills as they explore a science focus on public health. During this process, they read informational text, learn and practice vocabulary words, and explore content through videos and interactive activities. This resource is part of the Inspiring Middle School Literacy Collection.
Grades 9-12: The Louisiana Purchase
Explore the motivations for the Louisiana Purchase, as well as the terms of the purchase and its consequences. In this interactive lesson from WGBH, students develop a written argument in response to the question “Do you agree that the Louisiana Purchase was a ‘most splendid’ event?” They gather evidence from videos featuring historian Ben Weber and from primary source documents, images, and maps. This resource is part of the Writing in U.S. History collection, the Calderwood Writing Course: U.S. History.
Teachers: Plug In! How to Integrate Tablets, Smart Phones, Devices, and More
Join K-12 tech expert Leslie Fisher as she explores how to successfully integrate mobile technology into the classroom. Leslie will explore top applications, practical tips, and solutions for overcoming barriers along the way.