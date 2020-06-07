With students out of school, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages. These tools are designed to help students and parents navigate the new learning landscape and ensure that students return to school ready to go next fall.
The Acadiana Advocate is pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to help reach parents with the resources available to learn from home.
Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature resources for students in all grade levels, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go directly to that resource.
Grades PreK-2: PEEP Observes the Moon
Students will observe how the Moon appears in the sky when viewed on different days. The animated interactive storybook is used to give students an opportunity to interact with a character-guided observational experience of the Moon as they observe, analyze, and describe the Moon’s appearance in the sky.
Grades 3-5: Music Re- Mix Studio
In this interactive, students can practice being music producers. They can select a type of music, such as Boogie-Woogie, Classical or Rap, and re-mix it.
Grades 6-8: The Brain: What’s Inside Your Head?
This video segment examines the anatomy and function of the different parts of the brain: the cerebrum, cerebellum, hemispheres, limbic system, neurons, spinal cord, brain stem and cortex. It emphasizes that the 3 pound brain grows into adulthood so it is important to protect it.
Grades 9-12: The Psychology of Personal Space
What is our sense of personal space, and how does place influence it? Find out.
Teachers: Is School Enough?
This documentary chronicles vivid examples of where new modes of learning and engagement are taking hold and flourishing. This new approach reaches motivated students as well as kids that educators call “the bright and bored,” helping these learners tune in rather than drop out.