With students out of school for the next several months, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages. These tools are designed to help students and parents navigate the new learning landscape and ensure that students return to school ready to go next fall.
The Acadiana Advocate is pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to help reach parents with the amazing resources available to learn from home during the COVID-19 crisis.
Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a top five list of resources for students in all grade levels, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go directly to that resource.
Grades PreK to 2: Photo Stuff with Ruff Ruffman Mobile Download
Photo Stuff with Ruff will inspire your child to discover what the “stuff” in his or her world is made of. In this camera-based experience, your child will learn about science by exploring his or her surroundings and taking pictures of different materials to complete silly scenes. Play it together, record and share your observations in fun, creative ways! The App features 40 comical scenes to complete, 80 unique properties to find, a photo gallery to save and share, and selfie moments!
Grades 3 to 5: Don't Flood the Fidgets! Interactive Game
Build a city that will keep the Fidgets and their community safe and dry during a flood with this PBS KIDS game. Engage in the iterative design process to build a fictional flood-resistant city, using a defined amount of funds and building materials. Then analyze an image of a real location to evaluate how well it has been designed to reduce the impacts of flooding. This resource provides opportunities for students to use the engineering design process as well as create a model and engage in argument from evidence.
Grades 6 to 8: Newton's Triple Play Baseball Science
This very popular interactive lesson teaches how Sir Isaac Newton’s Laws of Motion connects to “America’s Past Time," baseball. After viewing great baseball clips and animations that relate Isaac Newton’s three laws of motion to baseball, students apply what they’ve learned about these laws to another sport or other real-life situation. During the lesson, students complete three interactive formative online assessments—one for each law—and a summative review, in which students fill out a chart by matching descriptions to each law. At the end of the lesson, students produce a media project that demonstrates their understanding of these fundamental physical science principles.
Grades 9 to 12: Lights, Camera, Budget!
Lights, Camera, Budget! is an online game designed to help high school students learn, study, and review financial literacy topics while also practicing their budgeting skills. In the game, students are positioned as movie producers who have been given $100 million to produce a movie. To get the movie produced, they must prove they have good personal finance skills to keep their budget on track.
Teachers: 5 Virtual Ways to Build a Classroom Community
From PBS Teachers Lounge--So what do you do? Do you send off your students with a two week packet and hope for the best? Or when your families or administrators ask that you provide continuity of learning to your kids virtually, you step up to the plate. Is the first step to take out your plan book and begin mapping out your online academic content? What do you do with your new normal? What does distance learning look like for our younger kids? Where do you start?