With students out of school for the next several months, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages. These tools are designed to help students and parents navigate the new learning landscape and ensure that students return to school ready to go next fall.
The Acadiana Advocate is pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to help reach parents with the amazing resources available to learn from home during the COVID-19 crisis.
Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a top five list of resources for students in all grade levels, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go directly to that resource.
Grades PreK-2: Mindy’s Moonball
Play basketball with Mindy on Earth and across planets! Use your forces and motion and problem solving skills to complete each level and unlock the solar system. Players must tweak each level's obstacles so that the ball can be guided into the hoop, all while experimenting with force and gravity levels from planet to planet.
Grades 3-5: Media Arts: Animation Basics
Students will learn animation basics by virtually flipping from image to image very quickly to create the illusions of movement. Students will create a virtual animation flipbook.
Grades 6-8: Sculpture: Carving a Figure Out of Wood
In this virtual sculpture studio, students will experience the step-by-step carving process. Students will understand that carving is a subtractive process.
Grades 9-12: Career Hacks For Work Force Readiness: Nonverbal Communication
In this interactive lesson, learners raise their awareness of the importance of nonverbal communication skills in the workplace, no matter their chosen career field. Learners focus on three aspects of nonverbal communication and the influence these have on how people are perceived in interviews and on the job.
Teachers: Crash Course
From balancing chemical reactions to analyzing famous literature, never before has one collection offered such an awe-inspiring range of content. Since 2011, brothers John and Hank Green have pioneered digital education with their series Crash Course on YouTube. From Science to Social Studies, Crash Course offers it all in quick-paced, imaginative videos aimed at learners of all ages.