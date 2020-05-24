With students out of school for the next several months, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages. These tools are designed to help students and parents navigate the new learning landscape and ensure that students return to school ready to go next fall.
The Acadiana Advocate is pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to help reach parents with the amazing resources available to learn from home during the COVID-19 crisis.
Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a top five list of resources for students in all grade levels, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go directly to that resource.
The Advocate group is Louisiana's largest news group and is proud to be Louisiana-owned, with a combined reach of more than 10 million unique users each month on our websites, nola.com, theadvocate.com and theacadianaadvocate.com.
CLB The Community Bank has been a Louisiana institution since 1904 serving Catahoula, LaSalle and Lafayette parishes. Their mission is to combine hometown banking with the latest conveniences. For more information, visit clbbank.com.
Grades PreK-2: Nature Cat-Nature Road Trip
What a great day for a road trip! Help Nature Cat check off more sites on his curiosity journal. Join Nature Cat and visit as many parks as you can during your nature road trip from Yellowstone National Park to the Grand Canyon.
Grades 3-5: Kibble Contraption
In this Martha Speaks interactive story, students learn about how to follow a manual to operate a new invention. From listing the materials, to instructions on how to put the parts together, you must complete all the steps in order to assemble the contraption.
Grades 6-8: Rhythm Experiment-The Majesty of Music and Math
Learn about the different combinations of beats that produce endless varieties of rhythms.
Grades 9-12: Making a Good First Impression-Workforce Readiness
Learn why the first impression you make is a big part of whether people take you seriously in the workplace in this video from the Career Hacks collection. People are constantly forming impressions of others—sometimes without even knowing it. Camille and her expert guests offer advice on how to control the impression you make—both in person and online—which could make a big difference in your next meeting or job interview.
Teachers: Using Interactive Lessons in the Classroom
The goal of this learning experience is to show educators how a PBS LearningMedia interactive lesson (IL) works. An IL is a media-rich, online learning experience, available for a range of grade levels and content areas.