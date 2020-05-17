With students out of school for the next several months, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages. These tools are designed to help students and parents navigate the new learning landscape and ensure that students return to school ready to go next fall.
The Acadiana Advocate is pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to help reach parents with the amazing resources available to learn from home during the COVID-19 crisis.
Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a top five list of resources for students in all grade levels, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go directly to that resource.
Grades PreK-2: Pinkalicious & Peterrific/ Pinka-Perfect Band
Experiment with different instruments, sounds, and rhythms with this PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC® online game. After choosing a drum set, xylophone, or harp, children make changes in order to create their own unique musical instrument, and then play along with the Pinkalicious & Peterrific characters in a musical performance.
Grades 3-5: Tynker Hour Of Puzzle: Candy Quest
Students are introduced to computer programming concepts as they solve basic coding puzzles, and enhance STEM learning outcomes as they play a fun coding adventure game. Learn skills such as patterning, sequencing, loops, conditionals, critical thinking and problem solving, while leading a personalized troll through the adventure!
Grades 6-8: Graphing Distance and Time: Travel
In this blended lesson supporting literacy skills, students watch videos and complete interactive activities to learn how to represent a young man’s unicycle trip on a graph. Students develop their literacy skills as they explore a mathematics focus on expressing distance–time relationships with graphs. During this process, they read informational text, learn and practice vocabulary words, and explore content through videos and interactive activities.
Grades 9-12: Is There Life in Space?
The High-Adventure Science Space Module contains five activities. In this module, you will explore the question, “Is there life in space?” You will discover how scientists find planets and other astronomical bodies through the wobble (also known as Doppler spectroscopy or radial-velocity) and transit methods. Then you will compare zones of habitability around different star types, discovering the zone of liquid water possibility around each star type. Finally, you will explore how scientists use spectroscopy to learn about atmospheres on distant planets. You will not be able to answer the question at the end of the module, but you will be able to explain how scientists find distant planets and moons and how they determine whether those astronomical bodies could be habitable.
Teachers: Cyberchase Text-to-Teacher Program (Grades 1-4)
Looking for free, STEM resources to use with students in grades 1-4? Sign up for the popular Cyberchase Text-to Teacher program from the award-winning PBS KIDS math series. Teachers receive text messages once a week throughout the school year with links to FREE, quality, STEM classroom resources from Cyberchase. Text LPB to 30644 today to receive messages throughout the school year. Message and data rates may apply.