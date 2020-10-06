The school year looks different for Louisiana families, as many districts are using either a complete online or hybrid learning model. To help parents and teachers, LPB and the Department of Education have developed dozens of academic resources for kids of all ages.
The Advocate, The Acadiana Advocate and The New Orleans Advocate | The Times-Picayune are pleased to partner with LPB and CLB The Community Bank to share these resources with families. Each week, our websites and social media channels will feature a list of resources for students, plus tips for parents and educators. Just click on the grade level and program name to go to that resource.
Here are this week’s digital resources:
Grades K-2: Hero Maker | Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Introducing Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum's Hero Maker! In this game, kids learn how everyday people can do amazing things. To get started, students choose from a wall of historical figures to learn more about them or create their own!
Grades 3-5: Your Vote Counts!
This patriotic adventure will take you through the importance of voting. Even as a kid you get to make decisions. As adults you will be making hundreds of decisions big and small every day. It's never too early to learn about the importance of voting.
Grades 6-8: PBS Electoral Decoder
Use this cartogram to explore all 58 past presidential elections from 1789-2016. Learn about the significance of the Electoral College by comparing the map and the electoral cartogram. Delve further into history by reading a brief overview and looking at key events for every past election. Then, use the "Presidential Predictor" to try and decide the outcome of the next election. Who will win? Who will lose? How would you strategize a political campaign to win the presidency?
Grades 9-12:Election Basics | Crash Course Government and Politics
There are a lot of people in the U.S, and holding individual issues up to a public vote doesn't seem particularly plausible. To deal with this complexity, we vote for people, not policies, that represent our best interests. But as you'll see, this process was not thoroughly addressed in the Constitution, so there have been a number of amendments and laws at the state level implemented to create the election system we all know and (maybe) love today.
Teachers: LPB | Edcamp Statewide Partnership Empowering Educators Statewide
Edcamps are free to attendees, ensuring that all local educators have access to them. LPB’s goal is to support Edcamps around the state so educators statewide can connect with one another to spark innovation in the classroom. This partnership will help Edcamps in Louisiana bring educators together to transform teaching in learning, especially early childhood educators. LPB recognizes the need for strong peer-to-peer teacher networks and looks forward to bringing the Edcamp model to communities around the state in partnership with all of the Edcamps in Louisiana. Learn more about the national Edcamp movement: edcamp.org